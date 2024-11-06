Is it time to ban fans at the Soweto Derby to stop Kaizer Chiefs’ hooliganism?

It’s time the PSL grew a spine and took serious action against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs for their fans’ bad behaviour during their 4-0 defeat at the hand of Mamelodi Sundowns. In South Africa, days out at the soccer are meant to be an enjoyable experience. Kaizer Chiefs’ badly behaving supporters are threatening the core values of our game.

Their match on Saturday against Sundowns at a sold-out FNB Stadium was meant to be an advert of our beautiful game. For the most part, it was, as “shoe, shine, and piano” were on display for all to enjoy. But there were some very ugly scenes throughout. Unlike anywhere else in the world, stadiums in South Africa are not segregated. Here, due to the fact that members of the same family will sometimes support different teams, fans sit amongst each other and mingle. Here, football hooliganism — the kind found in Europe and South America — is a foreign concept, and that’s something we should be proud of. However, the violence seen on Saturday, where upset Chiefs fans threw objects and invaded the pitch whenever a refereeing decision went against their team, left a sour taste.

After Orlando Pirates — whose chairman is also the PSL’s chairman — were sanctioned for fan’s bad behaviour, they got away with a light sentence because they were “first time offenders”. Kaizer Chiefs are not. Kaizer Chiefs are serial offenders whose last offence was as recent as September, when they lost 2-1 to the same opponents as on Saturday. And in previous seasons, Chiefs have made a habit of behaving badly. Two seasons ago, then head coach Arthur Zwane got hurt and had to be escorted off the field by police after being hit with a missile thrown from the stands? And before Molefi Ntseki was sacked last season, he too was was the victim of unruly fans. If the results continue to go South for Amakhosi, Nasreddine Nabi could also find himself needing a police escort.

This behaviour from fans will not stop if the PSL continue to treat the club with kid gloves. That’s why only the harshest punishment will force the club to act. The PSL could force them to play behind closed doors. But that wouldn’t have an impact the club often play in front of empty seats at FNB Stadium. The only punishment worthy enough is hitting them where it hurts most, in the pocket. Force them to play their biggest game — that’s right, the Soweto derby — behind closed doors. That might make them realise the error of their ways and actively ask their fans to behave properly if future games. This is not England. We are not hooligans here.