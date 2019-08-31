Sanele Tshabalala, Sports Sangoma.

Spring has sprung and there's a feast of sport on the go. The Currie Cup semi-finals are being competed namhlanje baba. The Golden Lions scrum against Griquas in the first game and then the Cheetahs host the Sharks. The Lions earned a home play-off game courtesy of their narrow victory over the same opponents in Kimberley a week ago. This puts the Lions at firm 3/10 favourites with their opponents priced at 5/2. But Griquas are being disrespected at that juicy price, after leading the pool stages for most of the competition.

The Cheetahs and Sharks tackle one another in Bloemfontein, with the hosts favourites to win which would give them a home final.

The handicap is five points, and that for me is bang on. This game could go either way, but so could the first semi-final. The big teams usually show up but I’m hoping for upsets in both games. But without running away with it let’s just take them on the + handicaps.

Lions to host the Sharks in a Johannesburg final perhaps?

This week has seen many a late night with the US Open on the go. Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty and Serena Williams are still in it. Williams is focused on winning her 24th major title, to equal the current women’s record. The big game today sees teen star Coco Gauff facing her friend and one of her idols, Osaka, the defending champion.

In the men’s game the likes of Rafa Nadal, Rodger Federer and Novak Djokovic are where the money lies, and my early bells call is the holder will defend.

On the football scene it’s the MTN 8 semi-finals. Today Highlands Park and Polokwane face-off. The winners will find themselves in what for them will be a rare cup final. The teams seem evenly matched, both coming off great upset wins in the last round.

Tomorrow in the second semi-final it’s the clash of the titans between two teams in great form, Mamelodi Sundowns and Supersport United. The winners here will surely go into the final as favourites, confident of winning the trophy.

In the English Premier League the focus is mainly on some super Sunday action where both fixtures should serve up some goals and thrilling action. First up tomorrow is a lovely Wolves side playing Everton, with both teams looking to secure early gains in the top half of the table.

The main dish is the London derby at the Emirates between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Both teams have iffy form and seem to not have sturdy defences, which leads me to believe there will be drama.

The Gunners are 14/10 favourites over Spurs who are at 19/10. The bet on both teams to score is at 6/10. With talk of uncertain futures for the manager and superstar Harry Kane, I’m backing my mighty Gunners to get one over their mighty rivals this time.

The other interesting encounters to look out for ngomqibelo, will be Chelsea and Sheffield United, Manchester City versus Brighton, Burnley hosting Liverpool and Southampton at home to Man United.

Don’t ignore the ridiculous 17/2 price given to a decent Sheffield United side. A draw by any top six side is an upset by the way.

Enjoy your flutters and let’s hope there is some reward at the end of it?

Sangoma out!

@shabsgunner





Independent on Saturday