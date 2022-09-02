It’s now or never for Springbok centre Jesse Kriel against Wallabies

Cape Town — Jesse Kriel made a fine start to his Springbok career, scoring on debut against the Wallabies in 2015. The Boks lost 24-20 following two late touchdowns by the Australians in Brisbane, but Kriel had announced himself on the international stage, and established himself as the starting outside centre alongside Jean de Villiers for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

But it went pear-shaped in the opening match against Japan, where Kriel missed a crucial tackle on loose forward Amanaki Mafi, who delivered the winning pass to Karne Hesketh to score in the left-hand corner. And even though Kriel went on to start all seven Bok games at the World Cup, he hasn’t quite managed to shake off THAT tackle. He started most of his Tests from 2015 through to the 2019, but having lost the No 13 jersey to the outstanding Lukhanyo Am, Kriel has had few opportunities since.

Injuries have also hampered his progress at vital stages in his career, most notably at the 2019 World Cup, where Kriel sustained a hamstring problem in the opening match against the All Blacks, which ended his tournament. Some of those playing chances have been at wing, and the latest incident saw Kriel going off with concussion early against the All Blacks at Ellis Park after an attempted tackle on Caleb Clarke. But now he’s back in the Bok side for Saturday’s clash against the Wallabies (11.35am SA time kick-off), and it’s at outside centre, due to Am’s knee injury.

With the Sharks star in imperious form, though, the Sydney Test is almost a case of now or never for Kriel to convince the Bok coaches and fans of his value. The 28-year-old has always been in excellent physical shape – boasting some impressive muscles and a six-pack ribcage – and is one of the fittest and fastest players in the Bok squad, but that hasn’t always translated into success on the pitch. There’s no doubting Kriel’s determination, having spoken passionately this week about not feeling the pressure of living up to Am’s lofty heights.

“Lukhanyo has set a great standard and he is certainly playing amazing rugby, but I know what my role and responsibilities are, and what I need to do to contribute to the team. I am looking forward to the challenge,” Kriel said. The main “challenge” for the Maritzburg College product is to be a lethal attacking weapon for the Boks at the Allianz Stadium. Perhaps not in a finesse-type style as Am, but rather as a strike-runner looking for the outside gap, using his speed to good effect. In that regard, Kriel needs to work with wings Makazole Mapimpi and debutant Canan Moodie as well. It cannot just be a case of pinning his ears back and going for it every time – he needs to mix things up to keep the Wallaby defence guessing.

Talking about defence, Kriel will be feeling the heat from Wallaby hot-steppers Hunter Paisami, Len Ikitau and Marika Koroibete in the outside channels. Apart from organising the Bok backline, he must make his big hits too to stop the Aussies from gaining momentum and quick breakdown ball. @ashfakmohamed