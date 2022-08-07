It’s time we celebrate Blanche Moila and other running queens

Johannesburg - Long after Tadu Nare had crossed the finish line for her third successive victory in the Spar Grand Prix Series in Irene, during the Tshwane leg of the six-race series on Saturday morning, an announcement boomed from the stadium loud hailer. “We are now awaiting the arrival of the legendary Blanche Moila.”

The excitement among the crowd grew as many jostled for positions near the finish line, mobile phones ready to capture the moment. As she trod towards the finish, resplendent in her trademark white turban, you’d have sworn she was about to win the race – the cheers were that loud. But typically, Moila appeared somewhat embarrassed by the adulation and waved somewhat shyly at her admirers, face down as if avoiding the attention.

That’s just how she’s always been, the legendary South African runner has never been one for fanfare. All she’s ever wanted was to run, since 1981 when she took to the sport seriously until now, when she graces races to acclaim from those to whom she’s been a role model. I spent time with her after the race and her grace and humility left me in awe. Our time together was continuously interrupted by admirers who wanted to either greet her, say a word of praise or take a selfie. She obliged all of them, South Africa’s first ever black female runner to receive Springbok colours, making the day for young black girls and Afrikaner tannies alike.

She made my day too. Growing up I admired Moila, the sight of a lean black woman beating her white competition during apartheid South Africa, giving a young black boy something to cheer. I told her about this, and she smiled. Not that she was not aware of the big role she played in getting black South Africans to believe in themselves during the rough period of racial segregation, but Moila would rather she was just seen as a good runner. But how can she be when even the ANC leaders told her of just how great a job she did when they returned from exile?

Incredibly, Moila’s legendary status – like most of the black running pioneers of her age and prior – is not truly celebrated as it should. That Athletics South Africa (ASA) does not see the need for and importance of using her properly as part of their official training officers, talks to a lack of vision by the sport’s governing body. Not that such a lack of foresight affects Moila. Far from it, for the 65-year-old has long been giving back to the sport that has made her the legendary South African that she is.