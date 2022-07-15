Jermaine Seoposenwe shines for Banyana Banyana in Rabat

Johannesburg — It was not the iconic No.12 jersey on her back, nor the absence of the talismanic Thembi Kgatlana that made Jermaine Seoposenwe shine in Rabat on Thursday night. It was because she’s Jermaine Seoposenwe…

Story continues below Advertisement

Portia Modise earned legendary status with the No. 12 jersey for Banyana Banyana not only on the continent but on the globe, becoming the first African player to score 100 international goals. An almost replica of Modise has emerged in Kgatlana over the years, instead the latter is full of speed and trickery. And so, when Banyana lost Kgatlana to an injury for their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash against Tunisia many a Banyana fan were left to wonder where the goals will come from?

After all, this was no ordinary match given that a win would guarantee Banyana passage to the semi-final of the Wafcon and 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. But Seoposenwe raised her hand and delivered Banyana to the Promised Land. She had also starred in the Ghana Wafcon when Banyana finished as runners up, that helped them qualify for their maiden World Cup. The braided and lanky striker rested the fears of the South Africans with the lone strike of the match in the 14th minute after keeping her composure to beat goalkeeper Salima Jobrani one-on-one.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was a perfect start for the favourites, who had gone into this match at the back of three wins on the trot in the group stage against rivals Nigeria, debutants Burundi and neighbours Botswana. Supported by their fans who made the short trip to Rabat, the Tunisians were chasing shadows in the first half. Thanks to Banyana’s conductor Linda Motlhalo. The 24-year-old defied her pin-point body structure, allowing her feet to leave her markers chasing dust while mesmerising the crowds – even the Tunisians – with every move and pass.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was music to ears and a beautiful sight to all South Africans - at home and in Rabat. But for a team to allow a player such as Motlhalo to have freedom, they need a pillar. And therein came returning captain Refiloe Jane. After missing the clash against Botswana, Jane put a solid shift in Banyana’s engine room upon her return, protecting the defence, while linking up play.

Story continues below Advertisement

As the experienced Salima Mukansanga blew her whistle for the interval a wry Desiree Ellis knew that the job wasn’t done by her troops, not with a slender lead. Her charges returned to the second half fired up. And yet again, it was Seoponsenwe who continued in her strides, tormenting the Tunisian defence. She created chances for Noxolo Cesane and substitute Melinda Kgadiete, but the duo fluffed both opportunities, giving a glimmer of hope to the North Africans.

With the clock winding down, Banyana had nervy moments such as Tunisia’s late appeal, that was dismissed by Mukansanga, for a penalty. But not that a victory was ever in doubt, considering how Andile Dlamini’s embodied her ‘Sticks’ nickname in goals, while the experienced Noko Matlou, 36, was solid in defence. The journey didn’t end there for Banyana though. Instead, it gets steeper as they set their sights on their maiden continental crown.

But they have to beat neighbours and World Cup debutants Zambia in the Cosafa team’s semi-final on Monday at Stade Mohamed V firstly. Banyana can't afford to be compacent against their weeping girls as every goal will count come the end of the match. And should they get a win there, Banyna will face either host Morocco or rivals Nigeria in the final on Saturday, although they want the latter to avenge that penalty shootout defeat in 2019.