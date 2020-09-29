Kaizer Chiefs need to upgrade squad after Gavin Hunt appointment

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - A mass exodus is needed at Kaizer Chiefs following the arrival of new coach Gavin Hunt. Hiring an experienced campaigner like Hunt was a step in the right direction for the Amakhosi and it was a no-brainer when the Soweto giants unveiled him as their new head coach. Chiefs need a serial winner like Hunt, and the man himself needs that Amakhosi job on his CV. Hunt is a proven winner, and Chiefs needed that type of character. The club is going through their longest barren run as they haven’t tasted success in five successive seasons. Following the departure of Stuart Baxter, they went for the services of Steve Komphela and Giovanni Solinas.

The club knew that they were taking a risk when hiring these two coaches. Unfortunately, for the Amakhosi, that gamble didn’t pay off.

Those two are good coaches, but with no track record of delivering titles. Obviously, hiring any coach is a risk regardless of his CV, but you rather gamble with someone with a reputation for lifting trophies.

This is an opportunity for Hunt to prove himself once more. He has done it with Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits in the past.

Everywhere he has been, Hunt has strolled to victory. But the level of pressure won’t be the same as it was during his tenure with SuperSport, Swallows and Bidvest Wits. Chiefs supporters are very demanding, but Hunt is well equipped to comprehend the stresses that come with such a task.

In order for him to succeed at the Amakhosi, he will need good support in the transfer market.

Yes, the club is still waiting for a verdict regarding the signing of players, but if they do win their appeal, Hunt must be allowed to look outside the squad.

There are so many players who have reached their sell-by date at Chiefs. Amakhosi are in desperate need of a defensive midfielder.

In the last couple of weeks, the club has been linked with Phathu Nange and Thabang Monare.

These two will make a huge difference for Chiefs.

They also need to beef up their strike-force. Samir Nurkovic was a pillar of strength for the club with his important goals.

Leonardo Castro played the supporting role, but they need another striker to complete their attack. Terrence Dzvukamanja would have been a good signing, but unfortunately, he has been signed by Chiefs’ great rivals Orlando Pirates.

Amakhosi also need to strengthen their attack by signing quality wingers. Chiefs have had the likes of Teenage Dladla and the generation of Jabu Pule, Asanda Ngobese and Abia Nale. They lack that type of player in their team.

So, signing Hunt is not the only solution, but he is a big part of the solution.

@Mihlalibaleka