It’s been an enthralling week in the world of sports, with two dramatic comebacks in two days by two English football teams. After Liverpool’s extraordinary fightback against Barcelona on Tuesday, it was hard to imagine anything else as exciting? Just ask the Kop!

But Tottenham managed to match it (if not top it)?) against Ajax away from home. Spurs were three goals down with 30 minutes left to play.

Lucas Moura then scored a hat trick, including a sensational goal in the fifth minute of injury time, to secure an all-English Champions League final and the biggest result in the club’s history.

Football fans all over the world have been overdosing on the Champions League this week.

The drama and entertainment has been relentless, and this weekend brings with it more of the same in other football.

On Sunday, Liverpool can potentially take a step towards the English league double, hoping Brighton can do them a favour against Manchester City. Liverpool are at home against Wolves, where they will be banking on three points.

Unfortunately, I reckon Liverpool will fall a point short of taking the league, with 97 points, which would have won the league every year, excepting for two seasons, since the league’s inception.

The relegation race is done, but in the top four, Spurs need one point in their game against Everton to secure their spot.

Arsenal will need to win by three or more goals against Burnley away from home and hope Everton beat Tottenham.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, I don’t see this happening, but who knows after the week that has been?

Expect goals tomorrow across the board. A bet on “both teams to score” in the Palace, Watford and Fulham games, will pay you back R700 on a R200 treble bet.

If you’re looking at taking a chance on some wins, look at a treble of Leicester, Tottenham and Liverpool, which will return R2 100 from R300, so get stuck in!

Locally Sundowns, like Man City, have their destiny in their own hands. Worrying for the title favourites is that they travel to dangerous Free State Stars, who are fighting for their lives in the PSL and won’t give in easily.

Pirates on the other hand are at home, and will need to beat Polokwane well and just hope for a result in their favour in Bloemfontein.

At the other end of the table, it’s Chippa facing Chiefs, Leopards playing Cape Town City, with Baroka and Maritzburg clashing. These games are not to be missed, with excitement expected for a full 90 minutes.

I fear it may be over for Free State Stars followed by Leopards, and I’m hoping Maritzburg make it out of the quagmire with a miraculous three wins on the trot to survive the drop.

If you’re keen to take a bet, I would again go on “both teams to score” in the Chippa, Leopards and Baroka games, which pays R2000 from a R200 bet. Tata ma chance!

Then in Super Rugby, two games feature South African teams. The Sharks are still on the road and play the Chiefs, and then the Lions face the Waratahs.

I will stay away from taking a bet here (as Chiefs can run and are dangerous), but I do think both Mzansi teams can get up in their encounters by a try or more.

The Sharks have the potential to get two wins in three away games, and the Lions will surely be buoyed by the return of coach ‘Papa’ Swys.

The win double is priced at 2/1, and the Sharks are at a generous 14/10.

The other games see the Highlanders against the Jaguares, and the Brumbies hosting the Sunwolves tomorrow morning.

Both the Highlanders and the Brumbies should win. The handicaps, however, are a bit extravagant in my eyes, at 13 points the pair. I’d favour going on the + handicap for the visiting teams.

Then for the petrol heads it’s another F1 weekend, out of Spain. Ferrari have upgraded their engine for this weekend’s festivities.

Look out for either Leclerc or Verstappen in the places and one of the Mercedes’ to top the pops.

Make sure you watch what may be the last race in Spain for a while, as the Dutch GP (in Zandvoort, 2020) is set to return at the expense of Barcelona.

