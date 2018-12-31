IOL Sport soccer writer, Minenhle Mhkize.

Jurgen Klopp is turning on the magic at Anfield with Liverpool. The Reds are in red hot form in the English Premier League. They are playing with tenacity, verve and fluidity. Klopp is taking the football team to lofty heights they were used to in yesteryear and it is clear that his team are onto something big.

Yes, I know they have been in an identical situation before and choked when it mattered the most. But I really believe they mean business this time around. The perennial pain and the turbulent times that they have endured over the years are about to be put to bed.

Jubilation, joy and success is imminent for the Liverpool faithful, especially bearing in mind that 28 years without lifting a league triumph is a long wait.

Winning the Premier League is the pinnacle for any football side in England. I’m not a bible guru but today I will take you to Ecclesiastes 3. The verse goes as follows “A time for everything and then it continues - For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven, a time to mourn and a time to dance.”

Liverpool have been put under fire for so many years. They have mourned for years, missing out on Premier League titles.

Let’s go back a bit. The 2013/14 season will be forever etched in the Liverpool faithful’s memory. They commenced 2014 in an imperious style winning, 11 games on the trot. They were at the summit of the table heading into the last month of that season. The demise of the Reds began when captain fantastic, Steve Gerrard, slipped and Chelsea capitalised on the charismatic skipper’s blunder and went on to win the game 2-0. That was in April. They were not down and out after that defeat. The destiny was still in their own hands.

In May, it got worse against Crystal Palace. Liverpool were cruising. They were in the driving seat leading 3-0 at Selhurst Park but Palace staged a sensational comeback to earn a gallant 3-3 stalemate. That Monday in London was the sign that Liverpool fans were in for another disappointment.

Like a hungry lion scenting blood, Manchester City were sensing the chance of lifting the league. At the end, City were crowned the champions. But as Ecclesiastes 3 says, there is a time to mourn and Liverpool mourned their title loss in 2013/14 but now it is their time to dance. This Liverpool team under the tutelage of Klopp mean business. They have thrived under pressure against big clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal. Their potent attack has been marvellous to watch and so is their resolute defence. To put it simply: They are championship material. They have looked destined for greatness and come the end of May, they will be champions. Happy New Year to you and yours!





The Star