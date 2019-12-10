The Barcelona talisman is a joy to watch. But let’s be honest, he didn’t deserve to walk away with the Ballon d’Or.
Messi was gifted the Ballon d’Or he did not deserve. It was handed to him on a silver platter - a sure case of sentiment ruling over reality.
Virgil van Dijk should have been crowned the best player in the world.
The Liverpool defender has been on top of his game for the past 12 months. The Dutch defender was colossal for Liverpool as they lifted the Uefa Champions League crown. He was unfortunate to miss out on the English Premier League championship which the Reds lost the to Manchester City by one point last season. They only suffered one defeat the whole season.