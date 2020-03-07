Mother Nature is most certainly putting us to the test

From the North, the South, to the East and West, some sports still being played, but postponed are the rest. Mother Nature is most certainly putting us to the test. Lest you have to be out and about, probably best to treat your days like Sunday and get some rest. This Corona virus has reminded us of Ebola - how quickly we forget. Be safe, people. Speaking of health and safety, Kaizer Chiefs stopper Daniel Akpeyi has been the talk of the town after his heroics in the derby. Chiefs haters sit down, and Bucs supporters we say... askies kinders. You have officially become the daily bread. Three derby defeats on the spinner. Breakfast, lunch... you’ve been their proper season dinner. In the English Premier League, the race is heating up for the Uefa spots and, more so in the relegation battle.

The basement dweller dash is where the real action is taking place. Any side fighting to stay at the richest party in football is gonna be great value over the next two months.

There has been a young speed wobble for the Scousers, but zero panic stations given how far ahead of the pack they are. They can plan their parade party well ahead of schedule, but Europe will keep them a lot more on their toes.

This Sangoma missed the Liverpool loss bud by a week or two, when I called Norwich to do it. It was slightly premature, which is nothing new, some might say.

Liverpool versus Bournemouth will be the visitors' best chance to make it three losses on the trot for the Liverpudlians.

In the London derby featuring Arsenal at home to West Ham, the travelling and marauding Hammers will fancy a result. Crystal Palace versus Watford and Sheffield versus Norwich should also have thrills and keeper spills.

Tomorrow it’s the Manchester derby preceded by a classic battle of the Blues between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge.

In all of the above games namhlanje and tomorrow, Sangoma is leaning towards the home spans sneaking in, with both teams to score in all of them.

In the oval ball stuff, it’s almost a full roster, besides the match out of Italy, due to coronavirus.

Talking Italy, we have our very own case in the 033. Let’s hope it will be contained otherwise this Sangoma may be relocating temporarily to the Cape.

In the sexy Six Nations, England play Wales in the cracker. It’s common knowledge that both these teams usually win at home, and I don’t see this result being any different.

The handicap is 12 points, and Eddie’s chaps should be good for all of that and then some. Put your house and a Corona on this.

Scotland hosting France should be an interesting game, with Les Bleus looking to secure their top spot and shut out England’s chances of catching them before the last round of matches.

In Super rugby there were seven games being played, three izolo and four today (pity we can’t get the Money Man slot to give tips on Friday morning), with some classic match ups.

It’s a New Zealand derby between the Hurricanes and the Blues, then Rebels versus Lions, Sharks versus Jaguares, and Bulls face Highlanders. Once again, home knows best, except the Bulls who will see flames at Loftus.

It’s a back to back sevens weekend, with the Canadian leg in Vancouver on today and tomorrow, after Los Angeles last weekend.

The question is, can the Blitz Boks do it again? You’re damn right they can.

There is some great Grade 1 racing at Turffontein today, where you must look out for Sean Tarry’s runners, my bru.

Finally, on Sunday morning, get up early for Adasenya against the veteran Romero in a UFC middleweight humdinger.

The Jew with a strong view reckons Adasenya by decision. These are the big boys. I suggest you take his counsel.

