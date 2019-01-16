Maybe NFD will suit Chippa Mpengesi’s style of management, but this movie can’t go on in the PSL. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi is one football owner who is full of jokes in the Premier Soccer League. The Chippa United chairman doesn’t take his brand seriously. He doesn’t realise that he is carrying gold.

His team has the potential to challenge some of South Africa’s big guns but the owner is hampering that progress with his antics of firing the coaches like nobody’s business.

The Chilli Boys boast an array of talent in their squad, but that talent is being confused.

Confused by who? By Mpengesi himself.

He started the season with Dan Malesela and he fired him after three games, and then he roped in Eric Tinkler to take over the reins.

Tinkler didn’t last as he was replaced by Joel Masutha, who has since been fired. Clinton Larsen is now the incumbent coach, but the question is, how long is he going to last?

Chippa United are blessed with proven stars like Mark Mayambela, Daniel Akpeyi, Thabo Rakhale, Thamsanqa Sangweni, Daine Klate, Kurt Lentjies, Andile Mbenyane and Zitha Macheke, but they can’t deliver to the best of their abilities because they are confused.

Come on guys! This team doesn’t deserve to fight relegation, but it is because of Mpengesi.

Coaches come with different philosophies. If you keep changing coaches, how do you expect the players to master these philosophies at once?

These stars at Chippa United are confused.

I don’t have anything against Mpengesi, but I’ve got a problem with the way he runs his club.

He is running it like a spaza shop.

With due respect to the National First Division, I think Mpengesi must go and learn his lesson in the NFD.

Maybe NFD will suit his style of management, but this movie can’t go on in the PSL. We’ve seen enough of it. Enough is enough now.

Chippa United are the only football team that are campaigning in top-flight football in the Eastern Cape at the moment.

Mpengesi should be taking advantage of that, but he is not. He is busy killing this brand.

There was a time when I used to enjoy watching Chippa United. It was under the tenure of Dan Malesela where they were playing enterprising football. They were marvellous to watch.

They were turning on the style. They were winning games and playing vigilant football.

The Chilli Boys had identity at that time.

If there’s one owner who deserves to be relegated, it is none other than Mr Mpengesi himself. Sometimes in life we need to learn lessons the hard way.

I’m quite sure that the majority of his players will be able to get PSL deals somewhere else because they don’t deserve to go to the NFD, but Mpengesi does.

He should go and play his games in the NFD and maybe he will come back a better chairman.

If he does survive, Mpengesi must get his act together. Mr Mpengesi, it is now time to wake up and realise that you are carrying gold.

You need to take good care of that gold because you will realise its value only when you have lost it.

Your life is in your hands. So, do the right thing, sir. I’m pleading with you to do what is right.

We love this brand called Chippa United.





The Mercury

