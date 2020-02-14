CAPE TOWN – A breath of fresh air is sweeping through South African cricket at the moment and Quinton de Kock is responsible for it. De Kock is the new Proteas ODI captain and is leading the national team in the T20I series against England.
The wicketkeeper/batsman succeeded Faf du Plessis, who was undeniably the leader of the Proteas across all formats for the past few years.
Du Plessis was brilliant during the early part of his tenure, guiding the Proteas to historic conquests in Australia and on home soil. He is also an enigmatic character who engages with the media on an intellectual level that endeared him to the Fourth Estate.
De Kock could not be more of a contrast. Media engagements are not De Kock’s favourite thing, as he tends to be quiet and introverted in front of the media.
Fortunately, cricket matches don’t get played in the media rooms of the world but on the field, where De Kock is excellent.