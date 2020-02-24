CAPE TOWN – Looking at their results, there probably isn’t much you can fault about the Stormers’ early Super Rugby campaign.
They have now won four out of four matches, having denied the Hurricanes and Bulls the opportunity to score a single point in their first two games, while they also got the job done against the Lions last week, earning their first win at Ellis Park since 2015. Then there was their 17-7 win against the Jaguares at the weekend. Sure, they had to grind it out, but they did it.
Head coach John Dobson, though, has made it unmistakably clear that he wants more. Over the last few weeks, he has spoken a lot about what the Stormers can still improve on and how he reckoned they weren’t operating at even half their capacity after the Lions game. He would have been happier with their latest performance, one in which they didn’t just get the result, but also showed improvement in areas that Dobson felt had to go better after their first three games.
Nobody can argue that the Stormers have shown massive character and commitment until now - how else do you keep two out of your four opponents scoreless without it? That’s commitment. That red-clock try, which ultimately stole the win for them against the Lions, is also testament to that character.
While those are characteristics Dobson appreciates, he wants his team to win games with their processes and not just with their character. He has said that a few times.