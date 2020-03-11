OPINION: Nothing can take the title from Liverpool, not even the coronavirus

CAPE TOWN – Watching the Premier League has been particularly hard this season. It’s been a one-horse-race which has seen Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool galloping towards the title without any challengers. As a Manchester United supporter, I’ve found that hard to take and to admit.

When United were conquering England and Europe on a regular basis, I always enjoyed it when the men from Anfield stuttered and lost games they should have won. But now that the shoe is on the other foot, it’s not nice.

Whether we like it or not, Liverpool have been awesome this season. If they keep on going at this rate and amass a record amount of points and wins, then there would be no doubt that it would be the most impressive Premier League campaign to date; better than Sir Alex Ferguson’s Treble winners in 1999, Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles in 2004, and Jose Mourinho’s special Chelsea that won back-to-back titles.

However, recent fears over the coronavirus have cast doubt over the campaign, with the Premier League admitting it didn’t know what would happen to the title should the season be called off. The answer is simple: Hand the trophy to Liverpool and proclaim them champions. They’ve been the best team by far, and it would be a great injustice if they didn’t get that official recognition.

The morale within the Liverpool first team has been one of the most important things that’s helped them reach the top of the tree. You can see how close their players are. They look like a bunch of people who really enjoy each other’s company, and they all love their boss. And it also helps that he’s a tactical genius whose heavy metal, high energy type of football is getting many admirers. They've simply been too good, and the near misses of of the past can now be forgotten.