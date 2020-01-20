But there can be no denying that the Bucs are enjoying a revival that must have their followers walking on air.
A pathetic start to the season characterised by the sudden resignation of coach Micho Sredejovic and Rhulani Mokwena’s failure to live up to expectations forced chairperson Irvin Khoza to hire a new coach.
The Iron Duke brought in the relatively unknown Josef Zinnbauer, a decision met with ridicule from some quarters, as most felt the German’s 38% win record during his time in the Swiss Super League and both the Bundesliga second and top tier divisions made him unworthy of the Pirates’ hot seat.
Comparisons with Kjell Jonovret, the Swedish coach who was gone in a flash, abounded. Five matches in the job and Zinnbauer is a favourite of The Ghost.