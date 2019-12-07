Pity my poor Gooners









Arsenal are struggling to find form this season. Photo: Reuters It’s the Dubai sevens on at the minute. The Blitzbokke had a touch and go first game against Kenya, but will top the group. This first leg of the series has mostly been dominated by the sweet side stepping islanders, Fiji. They are my favourites for today’s knockout action. Our Blitz team is pumped up off recent successes of their older 15 brothers. That mixed with some welcome returns like Seabelo Senatla, makes for some great gravy to see us in with a chance namhlanje (today). Crossing over to footy I apologise to my fellow Gooners - there is no hope for my team Arsenal, that was evident on Thursday when we lost to Brighton 2-1. Uthi uMjekevu -- "Asinayo i-defence mfana”, and it’s a tough road ahead, where from third place down to 10th, it’s a roller-coaster ride. The caretaker coach is not taking care of much. Freddy Ljungberg is a mad gas, where the sentimental few have delusions of grandeur that he may revive “The Untouchables”. Trust me, an average assistant coach doesn’t become a good coach out of the blue.

So it’s straight into the London derby for the Gooners. I’d back the Hammers to do the business here.

In other games, Everton play Chelsea, Bournemouth hosts leaders Liverpool, and Spurs play Burnley.

One word, Chelsea-Everton are a mare. As for Liverpool, they should win, and by a couple of goals. As for the Spurs game, it makes for interesting reading, with Jose licking his wounds from a midweek loss at his ex-employers.

Rounding up Saturday games is a Manchester derby. United have been given no chance by the bookies away from home, with an outlandish price of 17/2, whilst the host team City are at 3/10. At that price I’d have to take a punt on the Red Devils, even if just for stiffs and giggles.

In other news it’s a Super Sunday in the Queen's backyard. Besides the Arsenal game, the team they lost to are playing, along with Leicester and Sheffield. They each play against Wolves, Aston Villa and Norwich respectively.

I’m leaning towards all the away teams coming away with at least a point, and some with three perhaps?

Locally Baroka take on Pirates, in what is bound to be the weekend's game. Amazulu travel to Thohoyandou, where Dabs will be hosting Sox - the Zulus are invading the Venda nation. The home team Black Leopards will fancy themselves in this match up, but they may have met a Zulu on their stoep.

Cape Town City vs Chippa United should be interesting. The Citizens may win their first game in a month.

In Saudi Arabia, it’s the Ruiz and Joshua showdown part two. This should be a banger, where AJ may be in for another surprise. Andy Ruiz Junior is an 18/10 outsider, which is a fair bet for the fast puncher, given their previous result.

As for the cricket status in Mzansi, thank lord that 2019 is coming to an end, in more ways than one. Let it be an end of an era and a change in guard at CSA. The recent times have been a dog show in the nation’s cricketing administration, good riddance Thabang - let the England summer series roll on, along with 2020. We would hope the KZN Minors cricketers are doing better than the CSA clowns, they seemingly are according to the proud Johnny Authur.

Lastly we give a shout out to Ernie Els and his International side at next week’s Presidents Cup, Ryder's poorer cousin. This may be our best chance of turning the presidents cup tide.

