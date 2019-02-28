CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe will meet with the ICC in Dubai this week. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG - Winning’s nice because it means more money. Cricket SA did offer Duanne Olivier more money in the shape of a national contract, which they then extended to two years. Make no mistake, players with national contracts in this country do very well financially. Obviously not as well as earning pounds, which is what Olivier, 26, will be doing over the next few years.

Good luck to him. That county circuit ain’t easy. Day in and day out, travelling and playing, and with the amount Yorkshire are paying Olivier - one report in the UK mentioned income of up to £150 000 (about R2.76m) per year - he’ll be bowling a lot. But he’ll have financial security and peace of mind.

Meanwhile, CSA, once they’ve stopped being angry, have to move on. There are others who can fill Olivier’s place, just like he took Kyle Abbott’s when Abbott pulled the same move a few years ago.

And to their credit, CSA have got the development wheels turning and have been producing players at a reasonable rate. But to keep those wheels moving, CSA need money and their main source is the Proteas men’s team.

Which brings me to Thabang Moroe and his trip to Dubai this week for a meeting of the ICC’s chief executives.

Moroe needs to gain clarity on the Future Tours Programme, which currently ends with the 2023 World Cup in India.

He needs this information because, when he returns, his next important meeting is with SuperSport, with whom CSA have had a tetchy relationship in recent years, during which he has to negotiate the next broadcast deal, which ends next April.

That leaves CSA with just two years worth of international content to sell to SuperSport, which isn’t worthwhile. Moroe wants the FTP extended until 2027/28 and is hoping to get agreement from his fellow CEOs. He can then try to entice as much money out of SuperSport as possible because CSA desperately need cash.

They expect to make a loss of R654 million for the four-year period ending April 2022 and that broadcast money pays for everything; players’ salaries, the next Proteas coach, CSA administrative staff, marketing and yes, development. Nothing will work without that money.





The Star