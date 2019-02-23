Can Robert du Preez's Sharks team outwit the Blues? Photo: Iain McGregor/www.photosport.nz

DURBAN – It’s a sporting feast, bangani bami! In the gentlemen’s game, there is some fast-paced action in the Caribbean naseBhayi. In Barbados, we witnessed a flashback moment as Sir Chris Gayle (should be knighted, for services to entertainment – if he isn’t already) was wielding his willow. The “Gayle Force” arrived in full force in the first ODI against England.

But, even with West Indies posting a total over 350, they still took a loss to the world’s best ODI side. If you didn’t know, now you know why England are number one.

The Poms should win this series to save face after losing the Test series.

eMzansi, it’s the final Test match against Sri Lanka. It’s day three vandag, mara the game is almost done – after carnage on the first two days.

All that said, the Proteas should bounce back and draw the series. But they have been given a moerse wake-up call!

A skip pass to the oval-ball stuff, with Super Rugby and Six Nations on the go. My week one calls were amiss on the handicaps, and I was surely reminded of that (thanks Rowley).

So, let’s try and rectify that. The Waratahs travel to Tokyo to play Sunwolves, who are licking their wounds from the basting they got from the Sharks.

The Sunwolves’ patterns and idiosyncrasies can usually be worked out and I expect the Tahs to be on the ball.

Mr Lover Man “Shaba”, says go the Tahs points and all, the visitors will win by 20 plus points, baba.

Then there is Crusaders versus the Canes, in this week’s classic match. The Saders snuck in on the Blues and basically got away with murder, when winning by two measly points in Auckland.

The Hurricanes themselves didn’t give us anything to write home about in week one, but were missing ‘the dazzler Barritt’ at first five.

The Crusaders at home are a tough team to beat and I don’t think this will change vandag, so go Crusaders on the handicap of -7 points.

Then the Brumbies play the Chiefs in Canberra, where the home team seem to usually buck up. However, after the visitors’ marginal loss to the Highlanders, the Chiefs should bounce back and win this game on the spread.

Locally, the Sharks are hosting the Blues. The Sharks came out the blocks nicely last week bru, but they will face a different test versus the Blues.

I’m a Zulu native and should always back our boys in black, more so at the sauce of 11/10.

How the Blues are favourites is bewildering to most, but not to me.

Last week, the Blues showed up against the Crusaders, and were quite unlucky to lose at home.

The Blues have not beaten the Sharks in over a decade at dladla, but this may be the game to break that duck and give the new Blues coach his first victory this year.

Our local derby pits the Stormers against the Lions at Newlands. The Lions – who have travelled back from Argentina – will be moeg, but should chow the home team nonetheless. And by the minuscule handicap of -8 points.

Lastly, the Jaguares are playing the new and improved Bulls, who dusted up the Stormers last weekend ekhaya.

This is a tricky game to call, but the Bulls are coming in hot and should do the deed.

In the Six Nations, the main dala is the Money Man’s country versus the Poms. Les Bleus are against the Scots and Italy host Ireland.

Cardiff, 2013. A moment in history.



England are greeted by an anthem that shakes the stands. Welsh voices set the tone for an unforgettable showdown.



Do you predict another great #WALvENG match this weekend? #GuinnessSixNations https://t.co/o9Wgo69F1L pic.twitter.com/VKfZuCAQEa — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 22, 2019

All teams away should be the call, but the Frenchmen will dala – so watch out!

Moving on to some Diski action, we have some lekker local match-ups, most notably Pirates hosting a resolute AmaZulu team. The Sea Robbers have been struggling of late, whereas Usuthu are in the groove at the minute.

The Zulu fellas should come into this encounter full of energy, after a two-week layoff.

Usuthu will gladly leave Jozi kusasa with one point in toe, I suspect this will be the case, and I reckon a draw is on the cards.

Other noticeable games are Polokwane versus Chiefs and the top-of-the-table clash between Wits and Sundowns. These two games should be highly entertaining, and the visiting teams should cash in on the three points.

In the English Premier League, it’s a Super Sunday, kids, as Arsenal face their bogey side Southampton, and Manchester United host title chasers Liverpool.

These games will serve up one home win and one away. You do the maths, laaitie!

