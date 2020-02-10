JOHANNESBURG – Row 3. Seat 36. Block 316 Upper Tier. Cape Town Stadium.
From there I watched Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play tennis. It was a long way back from the posh court-side seats occupied by Patrice Motsepe, Bryan Habana, John Smit, Helen Zille and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll, among others. It didn’t matter one bit.
There are few sportsmen who stop me doing whatever I’m supposed to be doing. Roger Federer is one of them. I was insanely jealous of my former colleague, Kevin McCallum, who got to interview Federer a few years back at Joburg airport. Federer was supposed to talk to him for 10 minutes, but he gave McCallum nearly 20 minutes of his time. So when I got offered that ticket in the upper tier of Cape Town Stadium, it didn’t take long to say “yes” and book a flight.
Going to be watching the gods of tennis from up on high. Might catch a mis-hit lob. #MatchInAfrica pic.twitter.com/LQUEs88JLF— stuart hess (@shockerhess) February 7, 2020