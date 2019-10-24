JOHANNESBURG – There is no quick fix for the Proteas men’s cricket team.
South African cricket is in trouble and it needs multiple areas fixed. To focus solely on Faf du Plessis’ captaincy, Kagiso Rabada’s bowling or Temba Bavuma’s batting, would be to ignore the fact that the national women’s team has struggled for the last two years and the national Under-19 boys team for even longer.
Yes, those players would be the first to admit they did not perform to the required standard in India. But as Du Plessis pointed out after the series on Tuesday, Cricket South Africa should have seen this coming three or four years ago.
And it’s not as if they didn’t have examples from which to draw when it came to seeing exactly what will happen without proper planning for the future. The West Indies is a shadow of the team that dominated the game for the best part of three decades. Even Australia, with its plethora of financial resources experienced a downturn in fortunes following the retirements of some of its legends in the latter stages of the 2000s.
Cricket South Africa and its leadership should not have foreseen that a group of players all ranging in ages between 33 and 36, might call it quits and do so in a relatively short space of time and had the necessary strategies in place to alleviate, partly, the problems that might cause.