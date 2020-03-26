Sport suspension helps flatten the curve, but we will be back

JOHANNESBURG – When President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered a national lockdown this past week, it meant that we will not be watching any live sport for the foreseeable future. This is not a bad thing. The coronavirus has become a defining moment, and in the future our collective history as the human race will be defined by it. At the time of writing, the disease had already claimed close to 19000 people worldwide, and you'd expect that the worst is yet to come.

This lockdown trumps any other consideration, sport included, as we, together try to flatten the curve and fight a scourge that knows no social standing, creed or racial bias. Sport will always be there - it is a human characteristic to compete, test one’s skills, feel the elation of victory and the tragedy of defeat.

When it returns, we will recall these days and, I believe, think back on it as a triumph of human endurance and solidarity akin to any memorable victory on the field. For now take heart in your family, look after their needs and support them in any way you can. Call as often as you can, especially those who might be mentally challenged by such a prolonged period of isolation.

Look out for your neighbours, be mindful of your health and try to stay in your domicile as much as possible.

If you can, help those in greater need than you and donate to www.solidarityfund.co.za to help our small businesses. Show the world that, just like when we celebrate our sporting achievements as a nation, we South Africans are made of hardy, yet enduring stuff and that we truly stand together as a society.

But above all else, stay safe. I’ll see you on the other side.

Morgan Bolton



IOL Sport

