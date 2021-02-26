SPORTS DRIPS: 2021 Copa is next level technology

By Sundesh Mahes JOHANNESBURG - Welcome to the first edition of SPORTS DRIPS for 2021. I hope you all had a great start to the year and ready to tackle the sports fields soon. We will again be looking at the latest sportswear trends from around the world, and from time to time we will drop into the past to give you that nostalgic feel of some of the legendary sports gear from all the brands that have been dominant in the market across various sporting codes from running to basketball to football. ALSO READ: SPORTS DRIPS: South Africa’s vibrant basketball culture will be showcased The focus will be on how the technology and design impacts each sport and we will also be letting you know which icon uses these items.

Today we will be looking at the Adidas Copa Sense 2021. As a footballer The Adidas Copa Mundial is Iconic … It’s the BMW Gusheshe of football boots, it’s timeless. The Kangaroo leather upper and rubber studs were perfect for the hard grounds of Africa.

Ronwen Williams with the the Adidas Copa Sense 2021.

The 2021 version of the Copa is next level technology. The design is unique and the classy gold on black colours makes this really good looking.

The Fusionskin upper has been moulded with touch points to give the player that optimal control. The Senseframe sole is dynamic and light weight for that speedy runs.

The version we got to test at Sports Drips is the Copa Sense.1 with laces. The same as Ronwen Williams our Bafana Bafana No 1 wore last weekend against Kaizer Chiefs in the PSL.

The Copa silo has been a part of adidas’ history for a long time. Actually since 1978, where the Copa Mundial was launched.

For many years, Copa Mundial was the only kind of Copa on the market until 2016, where Adidas launched the Copa 17.1 - a brand new addition to the world of Copa.

This new kind of Copa became quickly a success and has since 2016 been launched in 4 versions - 17.1, 18.1 and starting 2018, it was launched in a laceless version called 19+ and 20+. But now you can forget all about these four versions.

Because it’s now it’s time for a brand new and completely different kind of Copa - the Copa Sense.

Copa Sense is the name of the new version of Copa. A Copa, which is built from the inside out actually. The reason why it’s called Copa Sense is because of a new innovation from adidas called ‘sense pods’.

These sense pods are made for you to feel more comfortable than ever! The pods are to be found on both the inside and the outside of the boot - mind-blowing, right?

But before we dig into the tech’s of this new Copa Sense, let’s just take a minute to adore the first colourway of this crazy boot - which is actually a part of the Superlative pack from adidas.

With a black upper and kind of ‘wavy’ design, the Copa Sense looks slim and faster than ever. Which is a feeling, that you’ll get instantly, when you get your hands on it for the first time.

The soleplate on the Copa Sense is not black - but golden! The black and golden combo gives us a very classy design for an innovative football boot.

The adidas design team has worked for awhile on this design as there have been players testing this boot since 2019 in Europe – Juventus Star Dyabala was one of the first to be seen in a pair.

Amazing technology in this football boot but I am not sure if the SA market will enjoy it as Black boots seem to get very hot and cause a burning sensation on the hot African soil. Hopefully we see more colourways soon.

