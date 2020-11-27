SPORTS DRIPS: Diego Maradona and his iconic No 10 shirts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

SO its Black Friday and while the South Africans are searching for bargains we will be taking a trip down memory lane and celebrating the life of the best footballers ever - in my opinion - Diego Maradona. Maradona made so many people from around the world fall in love with the beautiful game. Lets look at the top 10 best football jerseys Maradona has worn in his amazing career with Argentina and clubs around the World from Boca Juniors to Napoli. Diego has given me so many happy memories as a kid growing up, he was the reason I love sports so much. My first live viewing of a Fifa World Cup was Italia ’90. All the kids in our street were supporting Argentina as they were the champions from 1986 and mainly because they had the genius Diego Maradona. Argentina lost that World Cup in the final 1-0 to the Germans and boy did I cry when Diego burst into tears at the end of that game.

That feeling right there made me fall in love with football, he was so passionate and he had amazing qualities as a footballer. He could dribble, score goals ad would put his life on the line for his country.

In the 90’s every one wanted Puma football boots as this was what Diego wore – The Puma King, Black leather with the white Puma logo and it was a 6 studded boot.

Lets look at some of the Iconic Diego Maradona football jerseys worn in his career. He wore the famous No 10 in all these teams:

The 1986 Argentina FIFA World Cup Winning jersey is by far the most loved by fans around the world made by LaCoq Sportif the Powder Blue and white Argentina Jersey was the last time they won a World Cup.

Argentinian forward Diego Armando Maradona runs past English defenders Terry Butcher and Terry Fenwick before scoring in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final. Picture: AFP

The 1986 Argentina Away Jersey – Navy with a silver number printed at the back:

will always be remembered with the famous “HAND OF GOD” goal and 4 minutes later in that same game he score the best goal ever in a World Cup by taking on 7 English players and slotting it in behind Peter Shelton in England’s goal.

1982 Boca Juniors Adidas blue and yellow jersey:

Boca refused to let Maradona leave Argentina but due to the huge pay check offer from Barcelona they had to release him.

1983 Barcelona Red and blue striped iconic kit:

When Diego signed for Barcelona they immediately became fan favorites across the world, this sparked the start of the Barca becoming one of the best clubs in the world.

Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona will always be remembered as a son of Napoli. Picture: AFP

1984-85 Napoli in the powder blue jersey:

This where Diego spent the peak of his career, he took Napoli from a relegation battling team to a Uefa Cup winning team.

The 1990 adidas Argentina jersey:

This would be the 1st year Argentina uses adidas in the World cup. They lost the final to the Germans.

Diego Maradona at the 1994 Fifa World Cup. Picture: Timothy A. Clary/AFP

The 1994 Adidas Argentina World Cup jersey:

It would be the last Argentina Jersey Diego worn as a player. In 2010 he was in SA as the head coach of the Nationall team.

Boca Juniors 1997 Nike jersey:

The last club jersey Maradona wore.

Diego Maradona during his last stint with Boca Juniors in 1997. Picture: AFP

Diego Maradona has given football so many memories and was a true legend on the field, but lived his life like a rock star and will be sorely missed for his passion for the beautiful game.

REST IN PEACE – DIEGO ARMANDO MARADONA

Like our Facebook page, SportDripsSA, to check out some of the video’s and enter our competitions.

* Win a Pair of Vans with Independent Media and Meltonian.

To stand a chance to win SMS “MELTONIAN” followed by your name, surname and email address to 33258. Terms and conditions apply, SMS cost R1.50

By Sundesh Mahes