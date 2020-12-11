SPORTS DRIPS: Grab online sportswear deals in the safety of your home

By Sundesh Mahes SO what’s dripping this festive? With a second wave of Covid-19 hitting us hard in South Africa it’s a good idea to stay safe and be responsible before hitting the streets. But that doesn’t mean you can’t spoil yourself! Let’s look at what the sports fanatics in SA can look forward to in the stores and online … Shopping online this festive season is going to really popular and if you are lucky your order might be delivered before Christmas. 2020 has been the year of the Nike Air Jordan, they are the undisputed winners thanks to Michael Jordan and Netflix. The series “The Last Dance” have put this brand onto the highest pedestal.

Tik Tok has also had a major effect on brands and drips with influencers doing unboxing and reviews for their fans all over the world.

So we will be looking at the following brands and their e-commerce platforms to see what’s hot …

Puma’s new release, the LQDCELL Method First Mile Xtreme, captures those quick and explosive movements during high-intensity training and enhances them with LQDCELL stable cushioning.

Using yarn from recycled plastic, the materials in this shoe are sustainable sourced from communities of collectors in the First Mile network. Built for lateral exercises, agility drills, and over-the-top effort, this training sneak enhances your energy until its ready to reach its peak.

The First Mile Xtreme Pack drops on www.PUMA.com PUMA stores, and selected retailers.

Puma

Solly M Sports started out as a Durban based retailer focusing on club and school sportswear – They have grown over the years and have a few outlets and an amazing Digital store. They recently partnered with Under Armour so you will be able to finds a few Under Armour bargains on www.sollymsports.co.za.

Kaizer Chiefs and Butan Collaboration – The biggest football brand in South Africa has taken a step towards uncharted territory once again. Having set foot in the fashion realm in 2019 through a well-received collaboration with African streetwear brand, Butan, Kaizer Chiefs is marking its territory with a stand-alone offering called the Kaizer Chiefs Urban Edition.

Launched on Wednesday across select stores in South Africa and the Kaizer Chiefs Digistore, the Kaizer Chiefs Urban Edition range promises to deliver on style and quality. The clothing line will cater for both men and women with a variety of garments and accessories.

An array of short sleeve T-shirts, caps, bucket hats and shorts make up the debut summer range of KC’s Urban Edition. Graphics celebrating the club’s history take centre stage, complimented by collegiate themed prints. “Soweto” tees pay homage to the club’s birth home and “Khosi” tops show love to the ladies.

Street Fever – Kicksmas is one of the best kept secrets in SA www.streetfever.com this is a store I used shop at when at University in Port Elizabeth.

They used to give us students some amazing deals and they still at it. They have brands like Starter, Lonsdale and Vela but also stock Nike, LeCoq Sportif, Adidas, New Balance and much more at low prices.

Adidas – Originals and Beyonce collection called Ivy Park is exactly like her – bold and beautiful and sings to your eyeballs …

It's her first collaboration with Adidas. Adidas says the deal, the terms of which weren't released, makes Beyonce the first black women to be the sole owner of an “athleisure” brand.

The collection is available on www.adidas.com. While shopping online at the site always check our the outlet tab for a few decent deals.

Nike – The Air Jordans have been the sneaker of 2020. The Air Jordan 1 has had the most success in any colourway that drops.

Nike’s website has some amazing offers and I love the interactive video on certain products. They have a gift guide tab with all the hottest Christmas themed products – there is a Nike Air Max 90 in a red, green and white … very festive mood the Nike team are in. Some of my favourite collections are their sustainable material gear which is also made from recycled materials.

* The 18th December will be be our last edition for 2020, see you in January 2021.

