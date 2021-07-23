SPORTS DRIPS: New football season means new cool kits

By Sundesh Mahes Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS for this week. Lets take a look at some of the new football kits that have been launched around the world before the 2021/2022 season kicks off.

We will be looking at Orlando Pirates, Liverpool, Barcelona, Manchester United and many more. Locally we will be waiting patiently for Kaizer Chiefs and Momelodi Sundowns to launch their kits officially next week but their have been some leaked footage doing the rounds on social media, but we will wait for the official statement from the clubs or apparel partner. We will give you our Top 10 list. Which is your favourite? Send us an email on [email protected] So Kaizer Chiefs have stalled launching their latest kit due to their CAF Champions League participation but as always Nike and Kaizer Chiefs will be launching their 2021/2022 kit within the next week and will be in Action in the Carling Blacklabel Cup on the 1 August. Momelodi Sundowns too have to still launch their kit, Puma were not available to comment.

Adidas and Orlando Pirates launched their Home and away kit – The home kit is in the traditional Black and white with a touch of red. The Away kit is a mint green and black similar to Liverpool’s 2021 away kit in colour. Orlando Pirates’ new kit for the 202/22 season. Lets go to England: Liverpool with Nike in their traditional Red with a retro design from the 80’s with a touch of orange. The away jersey is something I would purchase: the off white with red and green golf shirt design is really cool.

Manchester clubs have gone very retro – Manchester United and adidas have a basic red with 3 stripes, they also have a new jersey sponsor – Team Viewer. Man City and Puma have the powder blue and white retro kit which is really basic. The European Champions league winner Chelsea have a cool blue Nike designed jersey. European Champions Chelsea’s new kit.

In Spain – FC Barcelona have an amazing designed jersey this season – Nike have really stepped up their design game for this season. Real Madrid have their basic white jersey spiced up with a touch of orange and blue – looks like the New York Nicks basket ball jersey from the 90’s. Italian clubs have something to celebrate after their Euro’s victory: Juventus and Adidas have the basic black and white stripes but sporting a new logo by their Jeep Sponsor, AC Milan and Puma have an awesome new design which our own Refiloe Jane is a poster girl. Inter Milan have the most creative design by Nike so Lukaku will be trying to defend his title in a cool new design. In Germany – RB Leipzig have the best looking Nike designed kit around. Bayern have a cool away jersey – Black and gold adidas.

RB Leipzig’s new kit for the 2021/22 season. Our Top 10 Jerseys for the upcoming season: 1.Nike: RB Leipzig home

2.Nike: Liverpool Away 3.Nike: Inter Milan Home 4.Adidas: Orlando Pirates Away

5.Nike: FC Barcelona Home 6.Adidas: Real Madrid Home 7.Nike: Kaizer Chiefs Away (Leaked Image)

8.Nike: Chelsea Home 9.Puma: AC Milan Away 10.Adidas: Bayern Munich Away

From me at Sports Drips: Keep moving, stay warm and stay safe. Covid-19 is still here! Like our Facebook page: Sport Drips SA check out some of the video’s. Contact me: [email protected]