SPORTS DRIPS: New sneakers with fresh technology

By Sundesh Mahes CAPE TOWN – Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS for this week. There have been so many brands launching new sneakers in 2021 and there has been some amazing technology being used, Nike launched The Nike GO FlyEase, which has a bi-stable hinge and midsole tensioner that allow for hands-free entry. I was really impressed especially when our own tennis star Kgothatso Montjane put a pair on and demonstrated how this technology has impacted her daily routine. There were also a few new Nike Air Jordans which dropped and with NBA All Star Weekend coming up I cant wait to see the cool new Basketball shoes these stars will be playing in, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid in Under Armour, LeBron James in is own custom Nike’s, catch the game live on ESPN this Sunday evening. Today we will be looking at some of the cool new drops from Under Armour, Adidas and Puma.

PUMA Running has announced it is coming back hard, with years of research and testing going in to five new key styles: Deviate, Deviate Elite, Velocity, Liberate, and Eternity all featuring PUMA’s cutting-edge supercritical foam technology NITRO.

The new PUMA Running range includes specially engineered designs for female runners including a brand-new women’s last developed for the female foot in all four styles.

“With PUMA Running, we set out to create an effortless run for runners,” said Erin Longin, Global Director of the Running and Training business unit at PUMA. “Our new running shoes feature our most innovative technologies, like NITRO foam, making the shoes extremely lightweight and responsive, to help you use less energy and run comfortably so you can reach your goals.”

Under Armour has endorsed two community changing members in Cape Town, Radon Ballie and Ashley Smith, who will join their elite athletes willing to take running to the their communities.

From humble begins, arise a humble and soft-spoken blitz runner, Raydon Ballie. Growing up in Eersterivier Cape Town, Raydon is a 26-year-old Nedbank Club Runner specialising in Half Marathon times. Some stats include; Completing the Cape Peninsula Half Marathon in 4th place with a time of 1:05:47 as well as a 42KM time of 2:34: 39.

“I always remind myself where I came from not just the place where I lived or grew up but the progress I’ve made thus far (knowing that I am blessed and enough through what I do and). I always look to change and adapt my goals while feeding the motivation to go for it!” Raydon Ballie.

A man ‘from the plein’ and he colloquially likes to put it, Ashley Smith is a young hungry and ambitious 25-year-old sprinter, who’s dreams will only stop when his body does. Signed to the UWC Athletics Club Ashley is a 3000-meter steeplechase specialist who bagged a bronze medal at his first international event during the World Student Games in Mapoli Italy, 2019.

“I’m honoured to be part of the UA Elite Team for 2021, wiser and faster together, some quotes I like to use to keep myself motivated:

You only get remembered if you WIN.

I won’t be there just to fill a lane.” Says Ashley Smith.

Under Armour New Drops:

Infinite 3 – Retails at R 2799 Pro distance runners want energy return and efficiency. And that's exactly what UA HOVR™ Infinite 3 delivers.

Sonic 4 – Retails at R 2499 The UA HOVR™ Sonic has been a no-brainer for runners who like distance but want more flexibility.

Tribase Reign 3 – Retails at R 2199 You're always working, evolving. So are we. That's why we took the stable, triangular base of UA TriBase™ and added a larger external heel counter, more rubber traction in a sawtooth pattern and a stretchy, knitted upper to lock you in. With greater grip and durability, all you'll see is gains.

The adidas Ultraboost 21 has been a hit since it launched last month with us getting numerous enquiries on where runners can get a pair. Adidas has always believed that through sport, it has the power to transform lives and ULTRABOOST 21 embodies its commitment to bring energy to people to drive positive change and self-betterment. Arriving at a time when cities around the world have been heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, running has continued to be a constant that has kept cities and communities moving. The adidas ULTRABOOST 21 will be available in a vibrant white and fluorescent yellow colourway online at www.adidas.com and in the adidas concept stores at the retail price of R3599 with further limited-edition drops to follow.

