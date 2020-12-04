SPORTS DRIPS: Time to make the smart watch choice

IN this week’s edition of SPORTS DRIPS we will be looking at smart watches and what are the best and most popular brands on the South African market for various sports such as running, cycling and everyday use. This is also an amazing Christmas gift for that health fanatic family member. We will be looking at brands like Huawei, Samsung, Garmin, Fitbit, Apple and more … I have been wearing a smart watch since 2015 and it’s been very helpful as I can check my e-mails, messages, play music, use the flash light and best of all monitor my health and heart rate. ALSO READ: SPORTS DRIPS: Diego Maradona and his iconic No 10 shirts

Some models even check your blood pressure and stress levels. One of the biggest reasons is due to the fact that medical aid companies implemented healthy living rewards and a smart watch assists with the monitoring process.

Let’s see what’s so special about these devices and the retail prices:

Huawei GT2 Pro is different to every other smart watch on this list in that it's a mix between a smart watch and a fitness tracker. It looks like a smart watch, and it has a great, high-resolution screen. It can even run basic system apps (like a calendar) and notify you about calls and messages. The most impressive function is the ability to have a golf course range finder our wrist with an everyday watch … and the battery lasts up to 14 days. That’s impressive. Price R 6 999.00

Apple Watch series 6 has an optical heart sensor for measuring your heart rate and rhythm. It also has new features such as blood oxygen monitoring and a brighter always-on display. Apple have kept the design basic, but the features are amazing. Price R 8 999.00

Samsung Galaxy watch 3 41mm (ladies) it is stylish, sporty, comes with plenty of smart watch features and has new health sensors that will make the watch better over time. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is Samsung's flagship smart watch for 2020. The pink and gold colourway is very pretty, yet still sophisticated. Price R 7 999.00

Samsung Galaxy watch 3 45mm (men’s) has the same features as the ladies version, but has a bigger face size and comes in black with a cool black leather. Price 9 499.00

Fitbit Versa 3 is a better all-round smart watch. The big things are a built-in GPS, an extra smart assistant in the form of Google Assistant, a built-in speaker and a pretty impressive fast charging mode. Looks very similar to the Apple series. Price R 5 500.00

Polaroid Full Active watch has all the capabilities of a smart watch, but is priced for the entry level user. It has a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen level. Price R 799.00

Huawei Fit is able to detect the start of a workout, recognise the workout type and remind you to track it. Whether you are running or swimming, it can track the exact workout metrics you need. Looks too much like the Apple. Price R2 999.00

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is the game changer, anyone who is truly into their fitness will more than appreciate the endless features that Fenix 6 has to offer and how it's able to handle everything you throw at it - now with better power options and a user interface that makes it much easier to use. It is, without a doubt, the best fitness smart watch money can buy. R 15 999.00

I hope this helps when purchasing your next device.

