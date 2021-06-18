SPORTS DRIPS: We give you the top 10 trail running shoes

By Sundesh Mahes Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS for this week. Its been an exciting week on the international sports front.

The Proteas are doing well in the Caribbean, The Euros and Copa America kicked off, and we are all looking forward to the Caf Champions League semi-final clash between Wydad Casablanca and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. Now that we entering the third wave of the pandemic and we are also on Lockdown level 3, team sports for amateurs will be halted, so keeping fit and healthy will be your own responsibility. South Africa has some amazing scenic spots where you can run or go for that long hike. Cape Town has Lions Head, Johannesburg has The Walter Sisulu Gardens or the Melville Koppies, and Durban has some beautiful trails for that off road runner. Today we will be taking a close look at trail running/hiking shoes from various brands – Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Asics and give you our top 10 list.

So what do you want in a trail running shoe? Comfort, good grip, light weight, waterproof and cool extra features like reflectors. And on top of that, brands like Under Armour throw in Bluetooth technology to track your activities. Sports Drips Top 10 Trail Running Shoes 2021: 1. Nike Wildhorse 7: Take on those tough and extreme trail runs with the rugged build of the Nike Wildhorse 7. The upper delivers durable ventilation with support where you need it. Price R 2399 available on Nike online store.

Nike Wildhorse 7 2. Under Armour HovR Summit Urban: These are built to go anywhere, packed with tech developed for running and outdoors: UA HOVR™ cushioning from our fastest running shoes, a Michelin bottom inspired by mountain bike tires, and strategic overlays for stability. Price R 2799 available on Under Armour online store. 3. Adidas Terrex Agravic BoaA: Durable, lightweight, and featuring the same high-level traction you’ve come to expect on steep trails, these shoes are now faster than ever thanks to their material and profile reduction.The Terrex Agravic BOA’s sole unit hasn’t fixed what wasn’t broken, with the boost™ midsole providing all the explosive, responsive cushioning you need to fly over the trails and stay on track. These shoes’ rubber outsole features a new, dense cleat pattern that gives you unparalleled traction in both wet and dry conditions, while the Continental™ rubber compound keeps these shoes´ durability at its peak. Price R 3299 available on adidas online store. Adidas Terrex Agravic BoaA 4. Nike Pegasus Trail 3: Find your wings with an off-road run. The Nike Pegasus Trail 3 has the same cushioned comfort you love, with a design that nods to the classic Pegasus look. It's got tough traction to help you stay moving through rocky terrain. More support around the midfoot helps you feel secure on your journey. Price R 2799 available on Nike online store.

5. New Balance The Fresh Foam Hierro v5: trail shoe from New Balance offers your run a mix of durability and function to deliver the perfect platform for epic miles. TPU-coated textile upper with a shrouded construction helps keep the inside of your shoe debris free, while a plush Fresh Foam midsole delivers supreme softness. Vibram MegaGrip outsole helps to ensure traction and durability for trail runners with a need for detail, style and long-distance performance. Price R 1799 available on New Balance online store. 6. Hoka Speedgoat 4 CNY Edition is a special limited edition of the prized trail running shoe with a gold/black colourway design. Named for HOKA Athlete Karl “Speedgoat” Meltzer, the Speedgoat 4 is part of an award-winning family known for making quick work of technical terrain. The fourth edition features a new breathable yet rugged mesh. It now includes 3D printed overlays for increased midfoot support and an overall more secure feel. Most importantly, this edition also features more accommodating fit in the toe box for a more comfortable ride. Grippy on the uphill and secure on the downhill, the Speedgoat 4 is a champion on every trail. Price: R 2899 available at Cape Union Mart. 7. Saloman Sense 4: This do-it-all trail runner is an updated version of the Sense Ride and is just as comfy and responsive thanks to Optivibe™ cushioning. The upper effortlessly optimises your foothold, especially around the heel, and features resistant, anti-debris mesh. Price: R 2399 available at Cape Union Mart.

8. Asics FujiTrabuco 9 shoe is comfortable and rugged and has been redesigned to truly pioneer trails. This shoe is tailor-made for the off-road runner seeking excellent durability, protection, and grip. The advanced comfort comes from the FLYTEFOAM™ midsole material that's coupled with GEL™ technology cushioning in the heel. Price: R 2199 available at Cape Union Mart. 9. Under Armour Charged Bandit Trail: When it comes to getting down and rugged on the trail, you need running shoes that aren't just durable, but also absorb shock. Charged Cushioning®, TPU film and a high-abrasion rubber traction outsole protect you on any surface. Price R 2799 available on Under Armour online store. Under Armour Charged Bandit Trail 10. Kipster XT7 trail Traction is what prevents your soles from slipping on loose surfaces. And grip is what prevents them from slipping on smooth surfaces. With their widely-spaced 5 mm lugs to fluff out mud more effectively, your trail running shoes literally bite into the ground: It's on muddy terrain that you'll see what they're truly capable of. And with a new rubber component that provides 42% grip, you can be sure your outsoles won't slip, even on wet rocks. Price R 1399 available on Decatholon Sports online store.

