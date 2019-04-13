Brooks Koepka chips to the 15th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta. Photo: Chris Carlson/AP

Hawe ma (#omw), it’s chaos this weekend, with a plethora of options for everybody’s viewing preferences. The Masters is the year’s first and arguably the most anticipated Major. And the 2019 edition has certainly caught the imagination.

For some of the fancied players, as always happens, it’s a missed cut.

However, the leaderboard is stacked with some big names and a sprinkling of the unexpected. The real drama at Magnolia Lane begins today, as it’s moving day.

This is a course that defines careers, literally, with the last three champions at Augusta being first-time Major winners.

Today and tomorrow will be more testing than the first two rounds, with the pin placements and green speeds even more of a challenge, no doubt.

Regardless of the known names, defending champions and recent Masters winners, there are a couple of players in with a realistic chance of donning that Green Jacket come Sunday night.

It is shaping up to be an unforgettable tournament at Augusta, and something really special seems to be brewing, perhaps another first time Major winner?

My personal favourites are Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm. At the time of going to print, the two were going at 9/2 and 7/1 respectively.

I think the young Saffas will show up the slightly older fellas, and I reckon the likes of Reed, Rory and Sergio just seem to have too much pressure on them to take this one.

Outside of Brooks and Rahm, watch out for the ever strange and not so popular “golfing scientist”, Bryson DeChambeau.

Moving on to local football, there is a small matter of a KwaZulu-Natal derby game between AmaZulu and Golden Arrows.

Arrows will be desperate for a win to break into the top eight, whereas Usuthu will be desperate to maintain their position.

The value bet here would be to take a punt on ‘Abafana Bes’thende’ Golden Arrows, at the price of 13/10.

In the other games the likes of Chiefs, Pirates and Highlands should collect three points each.

The Premier League’s best game features tomorrow, between Liverpool and Chelsea. This could potentially spell the end of the home team’s title hopes, who knows?

I have a hunch here and I’m going with it, Chelski will give the Scousers the ‘Blues’, meaning they will drop points.

Similar to the big game, I mainly fancy the teams travelling to win, barring Spurs, United and maybe Burnley to hold out at home.

Then for our resident petrol heads, it’s an early start with the Formula 1 out of China tomorrow.

It’s been a very interesting beginning to the season so far, with Bottas leading and the young Leclerc showing good signs.

China usually has Mercedes doing well, and I don’t think tomorrow will be any different.

I expect Hamilton to win, with Bottas and Verstappen to place. Charles shouldn’t be far away, as long as his car’s reliability is better since their last time out.

Lastly on the rugby front, there is a bunch going on with Super Rugby and the Singaporean leg of the World Sevens Series.

The Chiefs host the Blues in a crucial derby game, which will determine who will in all likelihood end up at the bottom of the New Zealand conference.

This is likely to be the best game today, and should be a high-scoring encounter. The home team are five points favourites here, and that sounds spot-on.

However, in the name of upsets, I will back the Blues at 17/10, which I think is a risky but worthwhile bet.

The remaining three games feature South African franchises, with the Brumbies hosting the Lions, the Sharks the Jaguares and the Bulls facing the Reds at Loftus.

I’m backing all home teams to win here by 7-12 points. The same goes for the Cheetahs in the PRO14 versus Ospreys.

Lastly the Asian swing of the sevens will also be on.

I expect the Blitzboks to do better this time, with either them or New Zealand the ultimate winners, or will the USA do the business?

Best of luck, and enjoy Augusta.

Like IOL Sport on Facebook