Wales' Jake Ball, center, is tackled by Italy's Michele Campagnaro, left, and Italy's Guglielmo Palazzani during their Six Nations encounter. Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP Photo

It’s a chaotic weekend ahead, with an array of sporting choices to get stuck into. European football was quite entertaining this past week, where PSG and Real Madrid got toppled out the Champions League by Manchester United and Ajax respectively.

Those that backed any of these upsets should be smiling, with a pretty penny to punt this weekend.

In the EPL the games are quite average. My assessment is Spurs, Bournemouth and West Ham to win away, and possibly Fulham at 9/2 to upset Leicester at home.

Then at home Man City and Palace should come right, and Newcastle should at least get a point if not three.

Sunday serves up Liverpool at home to Burnley and Chelsea hosting Wolves.

Both the home teams should collect here, but watch out for Wolves.

The main course is a classic match between Arsenal and Man United. This comes at a very crucial time of the season.

Arsenal and United sit in sixth and fifth respectively, one point apart on the log. Both teams have goals in them, so this should be a saucy match!

Arsenal are 13/10 favourites at home, but I fancy United may do the business and are value at 2/1.

With rugby this weekend there are games from all sover. First up is Crusaders at home against the Chiefs, where they are expected to win well.

The Blues travel home to face an upbeat Sunwolves side, after an unsuccessful time on tour, but will be hoping to bounce back this weekend; however it won’t be that easy.

The Blues are yet to win a game, but are priced at 2/10, with a handicap of -15.5 points, it’s quite ridiculous.

Back Sunwolves on the handicap of +15, and if you are brave go the full hog and back the upset win for the visitors.

In Australia the Waratah’s host the Reds. The hosts are strong favourites, but again I am unsure? I would back the Reds here to win on the handicap of eight points.

Locally, Lions face the Jaguares and the Bulls host the Sharks.

Lions are a great team at home but once again I think the host’s price is too short and the nine points offered on the spread bet is a bit much.

Jaguares look decent. With it being a World Cup year I suspect this will have the Jaguares upsetting a couple teams.

This may be the upset game for them, at the least I reckon they are good value on the handicap.

Then Bulls at home will be hard to beat and I think the visitors will struggle and may be in for back to back losses to local opposition. I fancy the Bulls to do the business.

Then onto sevens rugby, where the next stop is Vancouver.

The games are at a more decent hour than last week, with some interesting pool matches first up.

Sevens is traditionally hard to call but we have managed to call the last two tournament winners, so why not try again this week?

Look at Fiji and New Zealand making a run and the latter lifting the trophy.

Then in 6-Nations rugby, there are two games of real interest.

My suspicions have me think the bookies are over confident in the favourites. According to the pricing and handicaps, much like the Super Rugby games, they are generous.

Scotland will be hosting a pumped up Welsh team, after their win over England.

Wales are still in the running to do the Grand Slam, and will surely not slip up in Edinburgh?

Gatland’s boys should be good for the win, on the -4.5 points handicap and all.

Then England face Italy and Ireland play France tomorrow. Italy is +32.5 and France is +14.5 on the handicap.

Mina I think that the visiting teams are worth a punt with such healthy spreads.

Happy punting, Sangoma Out!





