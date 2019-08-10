The Bok have a shot at silverware when they take on Argentina tonight in the Rugby Championship. Photo:Kim Ludbrook/EPA

Happy women’s month to all women! Shout out to cricketing legends Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla, as they call it a day. Each has entertained the world over in their own right. They have made South Africa proud. Salute!

Halala now we can pronounce the football season a go. Ibhola in England liqale izolo ebusuku (started last night), it also marked the beginning of the use of VAR (Video Assistant Referee), which is sure to change and enhance the game experience.

The big game is tomorrow evening when Manchester United host Chelsea. It’s red versus blue, with two fairly new managers and two new looking sides, and most likely styles of play.

This match is sure to serve up some interesting talking points for Monday tea times and social media rants.

The home team United go in as favourites at 8/7, with the visitors priced at 5/2 and the draw being 23/10. My soft call is Manchester to win.

The sure teams to win first up, are Manchester City at 1/4 and Spurs at 3/10 - versus West Ham and Aston Villa respectively. In the rest of the roster I think the home teams should win, barring Arsenal to win away to Newcastle and Everton away to Crystal Palace.

In the PSL round two started with an upset earlier this week, when Wits lost to Baroka 1-0 at home. I see this to be an omen, so I’m not getting too involved this week. However I will share my picks, after all we were spot on last week.

There are three games today, with the balance to be played tomorrow and next week. I fancy that the home teams will win, but the Cape derby between City and Stellies, may be a tight one. Polokwane and Chiefs should beat Amazulu and Leopards respectively, eish but those glamour boys can cost you.

Orlando Pirates and Sundowns play next week, and I back them both to win. Perhaps a multiple bet consisting of a couple of teams, onto Pirates and Sundowns, to cash in next week as a midweek surprise.

The rugby Championship ends tonight. South Africa have their destiny in their hands. A bonus point victory ensures that the Boks lift the trophy, something most fans expect after the last two games.

It’s a pity the game isn’t played on paper or on stats or form, so we shouldn’t be entirely gung-ho on us being the champions. Argentina are no mugs at edladleni (home), and they showed this against New Zealand, when they came short 16-20, in a game they deserved to win after holding the All Blacks to zero points in the second stanza.

The other game is New Zealand away to Australia. This game will be played at midday today, before the Boks kick off later tonight after 9pm.

New Zealand have rung some changes, as have the Ozzys. New Zealand will be chasing a bonus point win, to put pressure on the Boks, and keeping them in with a fighting chance for the cup victory.

The Boks will know what is required, and the Pumas will be in the hunt for an upset, against what is seemingly the Boks strongest 23 at the moment.

My call is the All Blacks to win, with the bonus point.

As for the Boks, I believe we will win, but I’m sure there may be a scare along the way. As for the handicaps, I see New Zealand winning by the required 12 points, but I’m not sure Boks will win by the handicap of 7 points?

Watch out too for some additional international rugby action, Ireland play Italy today and England host Wales tomorrow. Tomorrow’s game should be the most interesting, and I’m hoping for an upset. Locally, it’s round five of the Currie Cup, in a competitive competition. The Sharks face Cheetahs and Lions host the Bulls, in the Trans-Jukskei derby. My picks are Lions and Cheetahs to notch up the wins today, and they are my top two picks to lift the trophy.





Like us on Facebook