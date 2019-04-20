Sanele Tshabalala, Sports Sangoma.

Tiger is back baba! Last Sunday evening was pure bliss to watch on the box, or live like Chairman Mabuza - the bugger smaaks lekker dinge. Eldrik Tont “Tiger” Woods winning another major (15 and counting?) was a feat most doubted would ever happen again, including myself - according to award winning sports journalist comrade Blessing Zama, commonly known as the Lungsta on the streets.

I venture to say that Tiger has every chance of winning another major this year!

Tiger winning changes everything, as it raises interest in the game worldwide, even cyclists can now get back on the golf courses.

Jack Nicklaus’s tally of 18 major wins comes into conversation once again for most golfing fans, whilst the great one, Meneer Woods, soaks up number 15.

Sports broadcasters the world over should give Tiger a cut of their massive earnings, purely because he boosts their viewership when he competes, which means more bank for them, and everyone involved to be fair.

Once dubbed a fallen hero who went through the most torrid times, with public apologies after infidelity issues and a gang of injuries that have plagued the latter part of his career.

This my friends is truly a Cinderella story!

Tiger’s comeback will inspire an entirely new generation, who have only known Tiger’s tales via daddy’s stories, but will now form their own memories of the GOAT (Greatest of all time) in all of sporting history.

Some may doubt my opinion but just ask Mr Tom Brady (future hall of fame and highest Super bowl quarter-back winner of all time) how hard just over a handful of wins are, imagine 15 chief?!

It's a never ending algorithm, as across all sports, no one has done such.

Now onto the punting prospects for namhlanje.

It’s the Nedbank Cup semi-finals vandag, where it’s not the usual heavy hitters competing as they have seen flames and fallen by the way side.

The first playoff game is Golden Arrows versus TS Galaxy, being played at Sugar Ray Xulu stadium, in Clermont township, this is Sangoma’s hood!

Halala Skomplaza, we’re moving on up bafethu.

Even though TS Galaxy are not in the premier league, they most definitely have the potential to make it all the way.

Both of these teams are two wins away from making history.

Golden Arrows has won one cup trophy in their history and 1st division side TS Galaxy would be the first team not in the PSL to win this Cup.

The other game is Chippa United hosting Kaizer Chiefs at the Mbombela stadium.

The cheese kids at Naturena I’m sure are already wiping down the cabinet, thinking they are a shoe in for this trophy.

My calls are an all premiership final at Moses Mabhida where the cheese kids may be disappointed.

In the PSL the only game of real interest is Baroka hosting Sundowns.

The visitors are reeling after a home loss to Supersport during the week.

Sundowns will be hoping to bounce back here and should do so at a decent price of 8/10.

In the English Premier league there are a couple of interesting matches, but the peach must be the repeat fixture of City versus Spurs.

Midweek champions league served up a banger game with 4 goals in 11 mins, with City winning but Spurs going through.

The three-peat I reckon will see the Citizens come right and keep the pressure on Liverpool.

In the other games worth a view, Arsenal should chow Palace and so should Manchester United and Liverpool win away from home.

Then across to the oval ball action.

We have the usual Super rugby dish on the go with only three games being played today.

If izolo’s games are anything to go by, this weekends games seem to be lit, with potential upsets.

Highlanders host the Blues, Waratahs play the Rebels and lastly Stormers are back at home to play the Brumbies. All the home teams are expected to win, with the bookies showing them all as favourites.

The Blues game doesn’t have a handicap, the Australian Derby has a 1.5 point spread and the Stormers has -8.5 points handicap.

I’d stay far away from Stormers handicap, may even go with an upset but +8.5 looks good, and I reckon Highlanders and Rebels will collect the points.

Blessing to all on this Easter weekend.

Sangoma out!

@shabsgunner





