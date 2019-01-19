Will Adrien Broner finally stop being a very poor man’s Floyd Mayweather, and show that he too can dance with the stars? Let’s back the Ballie Pacman! Photo: John Locher/AP

Welcome back to reality, boys and girls. The festive is well and truly over, and it is back to school and work. Well, most of us are back on the grindstone, but a few are still waiting for Super Rugby to return before checking in to these pages. Good luck!

Straight to Oz we go, where Mama Serena is chasing the record of 24 Grand Slams. She is back after a controversial US Open towards the back end of 2018. No looking up at your box, Mama, we don’t need that signal.

A couple of the seeded players have already seen flames – and there was even a scare for number 1 seed Simona Halep earlier this week.

All that said, I’m unfortunately going to call Serena to go ahead and reach that record. I would be shocked if she didn’t, but I suspect the price may be too short on her to take the punt.

In the sob stories, Victoria Azarenka tumbled out very early, and quite understandably. She is fresh from a messy custody case, and missing the last two Grand Slams to give birth. It’s okay, sisi. Take as long as you need!

Andy Murray also turned on the water works, after being chopped early bells. He is now fighting time and logic.

He will hold on for Wimbledon, but the body has already told him that it’s tickets. Walk it off, bugger. Ask Roger and Rafa – you are better off rested than tested at that age.

In the lads who are left, look at Nole, Nole, Nole Djokovic to lift the title come Sunday week. Yes, there is Roger Federer, and Senor Nadal. But the Djok of all trades is back, and has a spring in his Serbian step.

Across the pond in the US of A, it’s the time to be jolly, with it being awards season. The Oscars, the Golden Globes and so on, and so forth.

For those of you that are kinda like me – and are not mad about big-screen blockbusters – we know that it’s playoff time in the NFL.

It’s the conference playoffs, baba, where in the American and National divisions, it’s the ballies versus the novices when it comes to the high stakes.

Tom Brady’s New England Patriots face off against Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Rams meet the New Orleans Saints. Even though the old guard have the championship rings, via Tom Brady (Patriots) and Drew Brees (Saints), back the youngsters of Kansas and LA to flip the script.

Tom Brady Live Press Conference 1/18: https://t.co/CwSzAgEsCn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2019

Also in the US, Manny Pacquaio and Adrien Broner take to the ring in Vegas come sparrow’s fart kusasa (tomorrow). Not quite your heavyweight boxing bout, but it should still be very entertaining.

Question is, does the politician’s speed still have the mustard to chop it up in the ring?

Or will Broner finally stop being a very poor man’s Floyd Mayweather, and show that he too can dance with the stars? Let’s back the Ballie Pacman!

Now on to the weekly footy dish, which we will have to dash through this week. The gravy this week is Arsenal versus Chelsea. These teams are six points apart, and this game could determine who will make top four.

Even though my dear Gooners have struggled, go take a punt on Arsenal winning against Chelski and, while you’re at it, put a bucket on the Gooners finishing above Tottenham Hotspur – for North London order to be restored.

🚇 L O N D O N C A L L I N G ❗️



NORTH 🆚 WEST

EMERY 🆚 SARRI

RED 🆚 BLUE



LET'S DO THIS 👊 #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/Skl2y0E9Vi — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 19, 2019

As for the rest of the fixtures in the English Premier league, look at all home teams doing the business.

But, as much as I saw red last weekend for the Devils, this weekend may be different if they get off to a slow start. However, if they are up early, they should take three points. Don’t tell me I didn’t warn you.

Of interest this weekend is Banyana, who are competing today in a preparation game for the World Cup.

This game is in honour of Mama Winnie Mandela. These women have been the pride of the football nation, and must definitely have all our support this year, as they lead up to and play in this year’s World Cup.

INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FROM @Banyana_Banyana coach: "We want to make sure that when we leave that World Cup we are not forgotten, we want to be phenomenal so that people remember us". @descaptain #Womandlainsport #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/p8Zz9qXiL8 — Dep. Sport & Rec (@SPORTandREC_RSA) January 16, 2019

They have a fighting chance – and at least know how to qualify, unlike the fellas. Banyana should win this tune-up.

Speaking of which, rest in beautiful peace, Phil ‘Chippa’ Masinga. How your quality is missed these days.

That’s the Sangoma out, while chilling in this Bela-Bela kind of heat.

Shout out to Elements Estate, because yours are some of the best greens in the country. Top five in Mzansi, for sure. And The Shack drinking hole definitely knows a celeb or two. We’ll be back!

