JOHANNESBURG – There is no point in sugar-coating South African cricket’s problems right now and fortunately for the sport the leadership aren’t doing that.
For too long Cricket South Africa sailed along in a ship that was sinking and pretending to itself that everything was alright. Not the men’s national team, not the under 19s, the women, domestic cricket, transformation, the Mzansi Super League, the relationships with sponsors or the organisation’s finances.
Nevermind lying to the South African public, Cricket SA kept lying to itself. The leadership was very, very bad - and sadly in the case of particularly the non-independents, that leadership remains on the Board of Directors.
But in the shape of Mark Boucher, Graeme Smith and Jacques Faul there is a leadership trio that will tell you what’s wrong. People won’t like it, but they need to hear it and Smith, Boucher and Faul will tell you.
Unfortunately what they can’t do at this point is fix it. They can’t even say how they will fix it because trying to ascertain the depth and complexity of the problems takes more than six weeks.
Again, a lot of people don’t want to hear that - “excuses, excuses, they said they will fix it,” is all you hear shouted by the brigade, who will tell you the problems but turn mute when you ask for a possible solution.
Solutions will take time. Think for a moment how long it took for Cricket South Africa’s relationship with the country’s players association to break down and reach the point where the SA Cricketers Association took Cricket SA to court.