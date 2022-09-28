There’s a ‘realness’ about Proteas starlet Tristan Stubbs that can’t be bottled

Cape Town - Curb Your Enthusiasm. The Golden Globe award-winning TV series, as the title suggests, is all about urging the audience not to expect too much from the show. The creator, Larry David, also wanted to lower expectations after his earlier success in the entertainment industry, with his other hit sitcom Seinfeld.

But what does a Hollywood TV series have to do with sport, and cricket in particular?

Well for me, it relates to Tristan Stubbs, because it’s hard not to get excited about the fun-loving surfer dude from Knysna. Everyone might be on the Dewald Brevis hype boat, but it’s Stubbs who gets my engine revving. It’s been close to a decade – if not more – that a young batter in South Africa has me this excited.

He strikes the ball as clean as a whistle without any great fuss, and with equal power on both sides of the wicket, particularly straight down the ground. He sets up a solid base, and swings freely through the ball. The fact that he can bowl, keep wicket if needed, and is an absolute gun fielder makes him the complete modern-day package. It’s no wonder the Sunrisers Eastern Cape were willing to fork out R9.2-million at the SA20 auction for the youngster.

However, it’s his attitude that impresses me most. There are no premeditated media-savvy platitudes – unlike Brevis, who has already been transformed into a PR machine – when speaking to the media. It’s off-the-cuff, genuine answers, that are to be expected from a 22-year-old.

Like he said last week, “It’s going to be great playing with ‘Plank’ … oh, sorry, I mean Marco” when asked about joining fellow 2019 SA Schools and now Proteas teammate Marco Jansen at the Sunrisers. There’s a ‘realness’ about Stubbs that can’t be bottled, and it goes hand-in-hand with his work ethic that is second none.

This is why this column is as much for myself as it is for the greater South African cricket audience. There is an expectation surrounding Stubbs – the same that someone like Herschelle Gibbs carried on his shoulders throughout his career. And it’s the same with every ‘bums-on-seats’ superstar who has ever played the game. People buy a ticket to watch them alone, and they often leave when they are dismissed. Ask Shahid Afridi.

It’s an immense burden for a youngster to bear. I hope we allow ‘Stubbsy’ to grow, develop and just enjoy the rollercoaster ride, and not expect him to win the upcoming T20 World Cup single-handedly. He will fail – that’s a reality – and when he does, he should not be crucified, because such is his undoubted quality that he will also win many, many games for South Africa.