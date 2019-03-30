Having seen Sadio Mane work through his drought successfully, Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah will soon see his luck change in front of goal as well. Photo: Hannah McKay/Reuters

A salute goes out to Bafana Bafana for qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations. This year football looks on the up in Mzansi, with Banyana and Bafana both qualifying to compete in major competitions. ‘Ole Ole Ole’, Gunnar Solskjaer got the Man United job, on a three year contract, well deserved. This weekend’s footy is all about Super Sunday, with two local cup matches and top English Premier League action. It’s going to be anarchy at Anfield, with top-of-the-table Liverpool hosting Tottenham Hotspur.

These teams are 15 points apart on the table, and both fighting very important battles in their own right. While Liverpool are fighting to stay ahead of City, Spurs need to stay in the race for a Champions League spot. I think there is too much on the line for both teams to make a confident call on either. In an ideal world for City, Chelsea, United and Arsenal, the game will end in a stalemate, mate.

The odds-on favourites are Liverpool at 6/10 and they should win. However at that price I’d rather take a chance on Spurs at 9/2, or a straight draw at 22/10.

This game is bound to have goals, so best you go with ‘Both teams score + Over 2.5 goals’ as the safest bet, which is priced at 1/1.

In the other EPL games Burnley host Wolves and West Ham playing Everton, which will surely be the humdingers, and hard to call.

I fancy there to be goals in both games at both ends. If pushed to make a call, I’m leaning towards the visiting teams. Then there are both Manchester teams, who should win easy, playing Fulham and Watford respectively.

If you add home teams Palace and Leicester to make quad multiple bet, this will give you a return of R1500 from a R300 punt.

In local action the Nedbank Cup is back, with three quarters to be played. TS Galaxy is already through, as they reach to become the Nedbank upset stars.

Watch out for Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela being scooped by a PSL team next season. The remaining games are Wits hosting Chippa, Chiefs playing City and Celtic hosting Arrows. I’m leaning towards the home teams to win, but never underestimate City, as Benni’s boys love Cup footy.

Cross kick to the oval ball, where there were super upsets in Super Rugby last week. This round has started on a similar note. The Sunwolves as 6/1 outsiders beat the Waratahs at home.

Today’s big game is Sharks hosting the Bulls, in a rematch from three weeks ago, where the Bulls won at home 37-14. The Sharks will be hoping to avenge that loss in this rematch at the “Shark Tank”, where they have only lost one game in the last twelve, in all competitions.

On the other hand, Sharks have not beaten the Bulls in Super Rugby since round one in 2014.The question begs as to whether the Sharks are able to chow the Bulls, and take up top honours in the conference. It will be a tight match but back the Sharks to win on the handicap of -3 points at 9/10. The other matches see the Blues hosting the Stormers, Reds to play Rebels and Jaguares versus Chiefs. All these games should be tight, but despite playing away, I do fancy the visiting teams to get one over their hosts. Watch out for Ioane brothers to upset my call.

In other sporting action, the IPL cricket is back for daily entertainment.

T20 cricket is a coin flip, but I fancy the away teams to win, excepting Chennai to hold it down at home. Lastly its round two of the F1 and Bahrain brings us the races. Look at Ferrari improving, Max to place and who knows if Bottas can possibly maintain momentum?

Happy viewing and happy punting! Sangoma out!

@shabsgunner





Independent on Saturday

Like us on Facebook