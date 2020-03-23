Top sports movies to watch during coronavirus isolation

CAPE TOWN - During this time of self-isolation and social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, IOL Sport's contributors reveal their favourite sports movies to enjoy in the absence of live sport. John Goliath (Live Editor, IOL Sport)

"Remember the Titans"



This racially charged sports biopic will take you through a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The brilliant Denzel Washington puts in another top performance as a high school football coach trying bring together a team of boys in their first season as a racially integrated unit.





Like the World Cup-winning Springboks, Washington's team's strengths is built on a brutal defence, which leads to some epic scenes in the movie.

Jacques van der Westhuizen (rugby correspondent)





"Bend it like Beckham"





There are so many good ones out there - some funny, others serious and hardcore and still others inspirational. It’s hard to pick just one, but today I'll go with “Bend it like Beckham” - a truly feel-good, heart-warming story about hopes, dreams, friendship and never giving up. Love it.





Zaahier Adams (cricket correspondent)





"Lagaan"





I'll buck the trend and not choose Coach Carter . Instead, its Lagaan , where the Indian locals show their British Colonial masters that they too can play the game of cricket. " Save your Legs" is classic too.

Minenhle Mkhize (football correspondent)





"Miracle"

Herb Brooks led the USA hockey team to victory over the invincible Russian squad. They defied the odds to cause one of the biggest upsets in the history of sport. Wynona Louw (Senior rugby correspondent)

"Miracle"

It's the ultimate underdog-to-victor movie, and one of those that just epitomises what the human spirit can achieve with hard work and belief.





Stuart Hess (cricket correspondent)





"Rocky IV"





Not my favourite sports movie - just the most fun. T he training montage, with that rubbish music (Hearts on fire, strong desire …), the epic scenes of Rocky running around the frozen Soviet outback. “No pain, no pain, no pain!”

Lunga Biyela (IOL Sport content producer) "Draft Day" I find American sports' obsession with getting the right draft choices fascinating. Perhaps it's something we could adopt in our sports. Mike Greenaway (rugby correspondent)

"Invictus"

Hollywood comes to South Africa and what a fine job director Clint Eastwood did in portraying South Africa's finest sporting hour.

Morgan Freeman was stirring as Madiba and I personally think Matt Damon should have got an Oscar for making old Francois Pienaar seem interesting!!!





Alicia Pillay (IOL Sport content producer)





"The Programme"





It's about the journalist who uncovered Lance Armstrong's doping. It gives you an idea of just how widespread doping is in the sport and how invincible Armstrong thought he was and that he would never get caught.





One of the scenes that sticks in my head was how they would hide the syringes they used in empty coke cans.





Michael Jansen (IOL Sport content producer)



