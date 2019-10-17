Australia are underdogs against England and we like that.
England are a pretty complete team when they play at Twickenham. My only concern is whether they have that same drive away from home.
The Wallabies will have to throw the first two punches - they can’t wait for England to throw theirs first.
They must take the game to England in the first 10 to 15 minutes, especially as England have not had a decent side at them for a while, probably since playing those two warm-up Tests against Wales. If Australia are ahead at half-time, they will be very hard to beat.
I really respect England, they are a wonderful team. They should get into or close to the final if Manu Tuilagi stays fit. He’s the most important player for them. And I like Ford-Farrell at 10 and 12. George Ford has a real ability to read the game, and if he does get caught with the ball there is someone else at first receiver who can continue the game. Eddie Jones, the England coach, likes that.