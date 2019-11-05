JOHANNESBURG – I remember when Siya Kolisi was appointed captain of the Stormers. The significance of his appointment was obviously huge but it’s what he consistently did after his appointment that stood out for me.
When he walked into his first Stormers press conference as captain, it didn’t take everybody present long to realise what this man is about.
In that presser and all the ones that followed, there was something extremely familiar about Kolisi, which was weird, because we didn’t have any more dealings with him prior to his appointment than we had with any of the other players.
The way he engaged with media, greeting every single person individually and striking up a conversation whenever he could, showed what kind of person, what kind of captain, he was.
But those media engagements weren’t the only thing that gave a glimpse into the Kolisi’s character.