CAPE TOWN – Talk about a winning streak ending abruptly. Last weekend was a bloody minefield for us punters. Who would have called the Stormers putting 41 points past the Rebels in Melbourne? I doubt you would have got a pick on the Jaguares going to Durban and sticking 50 past the Sharks. It’s been a crazy Super Rugby season and it may be because it is World Cup year and there is so much rotation in selections.

The Easter weekend schedule means an early column this week and what is complicating this is that some of the teams haven’t been announced yet.

So there could be a variation on my picks. Visit my Facebook page and website closer to match kick-offs and if there has been a change in my thinking, based on team selections or weather conditions, it will reflect in my posts.

I will be betting on three matches this weekend.

I am liking what I see from the Chiefs. They had a torrid start to the tournament, but in the last month they have enjoyed success. They were good in beating an improved Blues team, and the Lions were just not good enough to get the win in Canberra against the Brumbies.

I agree with Lions coach Swys de Bruin when he says this Lions team isn’t the one that made three successive finals. He also said this team of youngsters have to earn their dues. And they will be the wiser for the experience against the Chiefs in New Zealand.

The bookies have been generous with the spread. They have the Lions not to lose by more than seven and a half points. I have the Chiefs to win by more than eight. I am putting down R1 000 to win back R1 900.

I am also backing the Highlanders at home against the Blues. The bookies have the Blues not to lose by more than one and a half points. I have the Highlanders to win by five plus. This is also a R1 000 bet for a R1 900 return.

My final game I am betting on is for the Rebels to win by a point against the Waratahs in Sydney. I am investing R1 500 to get back R2 850.

Quade Cooper of the Rebels catches ball tackled by Hyron Andrews of the Sharks during the 2019 Super Rugby match at Kings Park Stadium in March. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

I am not betting on the Stormers this weekend and neither am I placing a bet on the Sharks. In both cases one never knows which team will arrive.

Historically the Stormers have enjoyed winning results at Newlands. They have been the contrast when on the road. I have them to beat the Brumbies by six on my Superbru, but they cost me cash last week and I’ll stay away from this one.

I also have the Sharks to win against the Reds, but such is the inconsistency of the Sharks that I won’t be committing cash to a Sharks win that beats the handicap.

Until we speak again, enjoy those Easter eggs!

Betting handicaps

Chiefs v Lions - Lions plus 7.5 points

Sunwolves v Hurricanes - Sunwolves plus 14.5

Sharks v Reds - Reds plus 12.5

Highlanders v Blues - Blues plus 1.5

Waratahs v Rebels - Waratahs plus 1.5

Stormers v Brumbies - Brumbies plus 8.5

Kevin Ferguson



* Kevin Ferguson is chief executive of Highbury Media and a leading sports betting authority in South Africa. Follow him on www.moneymansa.co.za