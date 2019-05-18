TS Galaxy are hoping to go against the odds and beat Kaizer Chiefs this evening in the Nedbank Cup final. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Another pulsating weekend of sports viewing is on the cards, with the golf Major, promotion and relegation play-offs, and two cup finals to look forward to. Durban’s Moses Mabhida hosts the Nedbank Cup final, between Kaizer “out of the top 8” Chiefs and TS “giant killers” Galaxy. Analysis shows Chiefs as favourites, based on plying their trade in a higher division. Unfortunately football at times tends to defy logic.

Dan Malesela’s Galaxy are no slouch, they see 11 opponents between the lines, no matter how many glamour boy supporters may be present, where one expects most of the crowd to be clad in the yellow of Amakhosi.

Galaxy will fancy their chances. I’m loving the upset bet here, priced at 11/1 , and 5/1 for them to lift the trophy.

This means Chiefs may face a fourth season without a trophy. Surely boss Kaizer Motaung has to clean up in the off season, similar to Manchester United, same WhatsApp group (not forgetting iPhone users).

I’m backing the underdogs with a little R100 bet to win R1200. However the smart money may be on ‘both teams to score’ at 5/2, R500 will pay back R3000.

In the promotion/relegation battle between Maritzburg and Royal Eagles, as I called four weeks ago, Maritzburg will survive and I like them at 11/10.

Across the pond, league champions Manchester City play Watford at Wembley.

Man City are favourites at 2/10, and rightfully so, but there is no value in that bet. By my analysis I’d say that a decent bet at 1/1, is City to score in both halves.

Moving onto rugby this weekend in round 14.

The Auckland Blues play Chiefs at Eden Park. Home advantage in these derby clashes counts a couple of points, however that may not save this Blues side.

Even though the home team is vastly improved this year, seemingly they may have peaked a little too early.

Blues are the favourites to win at 5/10 and the handicap is -5 points. I’m calling an upset here for Chiefs to win, betting R600 to collect R1600.

Then there is the Australian derby game between the Reds and Waratahs. The host team the Reds have a young vibrant squad who have punched above their weight this season and have a great chance of winning this encounter.

However the oldies have rallied together since Israel’s episode, so I favour the visitors to beat the Reds by the given -2 points at 9/10.

Local rugby is the Lions and visiting Highlanders, also the Stormers versus Crusaders.

The Lions will be desperate to win this game at home against a vibrant Highlanders team. Truth be told there is nothing between them, and this shows at the bookies with their split price of 9/10 each for the win.

The Stormers are also at dladla (home) to top of the table Crusaders. The visitors are handicapped at -22 points, which is a bunch.

Unfortunately I don’t think either of the local teams will win, giving the Lions more of a chance at it than the Stormers. Crusaders are a solid outfit with a full strength side, playing a team fresh off a bye. My call is Crusaders to win by more than 22 points.

Changing it up, look out for the boxing kusasa ekseni (tomorrow morning). The Bronze Bomber Deontay Wilder will be in action, for what could be a potential massacre according to him.

If you are keen to see a knockout (according to Shane “his biggest fan”!) then make sure you are up at 6am, to get entertained.

I expect Wilder to win by knocking out Dominic Breazeale. The bookies’ price is saucy and a R300 punt for Bronze Bomber to win by knockout will return R1500.

Wrapping up the weekend will be the fourth major (now played second) at Bethpage Black Course, in New York.

Koepka looks to be on fire and on course to go back to back. Tiger may be cold after not playing since his majestic Masters masterpiece, but let’s hope he bounces back to give us another classic major Sunday of golf.





