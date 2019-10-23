CAPE TOWN – The best four teams in world rugby will contest the semi-finals. There can’t be any shocks because so little separates all four teams. There isn’t a score between the four.
England played the All Blacks at Twickenham less than a year ago. The New Zealanders won 16-15 it took a very controversial officiating decision to deny England in the final few minutes. England beat South Africa by a point at Twickenham, but it could have been a Springbok win had the referee and TMO ruled that Owen Farrell’s tackle on Andre Esterhuizen was illegitimate.
The Boks beat the All Blacks 36-34 in Wellington in 2018 and lost the return match in Pretoria 32-30. This year they drew 16-all in the Rugby Championship and a month ago the All Blacks led the Boks 17-13 with 10 minutes to go before winning 23-13.
Wales have beaten the Boks in three of their last four matches, and in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final the Boks won in the final minutes 23-19.