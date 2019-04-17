I fear that Hashim Amla’s decline in the Test arena is being confused with his ODI pedigree, writes Zaahier Adams. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

How many teams would even consider leaving out a batsman that has amassed 7 910 runs, including 27 centuries, at an average of 49.27 in the one-day game? Those are numbers that sit comfortably among the top 10 list of all-time ODI batsmen who have represented a major nation.

But yet here we are, discussing whether Hashim Amla should go to the World Cup in England and Wales next month.

His critics point out that his legacy is not under scrutiny, but rather recent form.

I fear that Amla’s decline in the Test arena is being confused with his ODI pedigree.

Amla remains a vital component of the Proteas ODI team, particularly the opening partnership he forms with Quinton de Kock.

The duo are ranked in the top five opening pairs in ODI history, amassing 4 014 runs at an average of 47.78, including 10 century partnerships since first teaming up in 2013.

De Kock has often provided insight into why he enjoys batting with Amla, describing their partnership as “very, very chilled”, adding: “His demeanour is very relaxed, so we keep each other very calm. That’s what we do well together.”

I believe this experience and demeanour is worth its weight in gold at a frenetic tournament such as the World Cup.

Amla has always brought a sense of calmness to the Proteas’ dressing-room, and it will be needed more than ever.

We are only debating the merit of Amla heading to the World Cup because he took a month-long leave of absence to be at the bedside of his ill father.

Don’t judge him on his scores in the T20 Challenge for the Cape Cobras.

That’s merely batting practice to get back into the groove.

The Mighty Hash must be in Linda Zondi’s 15-man squad set to be announced on Thursday.

Subscribe to our free IOL Sport Newsletter





Cape Times

Like IOL Sport on Facebook