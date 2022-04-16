Padel to make with African debut with the Cape Town Masters event

Cape Town - The APT Padel Tour which has enjoyed great popularity in Europe, and North and South America, will finally make its debut in Africa on Monday when the seven-day Cape Town Masters starts in Camps Bay. Padel is a racket sport. It is played in doubles on an enclosed court (with walls of glass and metallic mesh). It is roughly 25% smaller than a tennis court. In September 2019, padel was recognized as an international sport by the IOC (International Olympic Committee). Padel will debut at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA.

Scoring is the same as tennis, and the balls are similar but with less pressure. The game starts with a serve, much like tennis. Once the ball leaves the bat and clears the net, it is allowed to touch the ground once on the opposite side. Returns can be made off any of the glass walls, as is the case with squash. The game has taken off globally. There are over 18 million players around the world, 4000 clubs and 200 new clubs every year It boasts a growth rate of 490% and padel is the fastest growing sport in Europe. Last year 15 000 new padel courts were registered in Europe. Presently it is played in more than 90 countries around the world.

Padel was introduced approximately 50 years ago by the Mexican entrepreneur Enrique Corcuera. Argentina, initially, and Spain presently, were the great engines of the growth of this sport. The Monte Carlo International Sports, a company based in Monaco, launched the APT Padel Tour early in 2020. Monaco businessman Fabrice Pastor headed the company, and the professional circuit was aimed at improving the level of competition with greater prizes and better infrastructures around the world. The APT Padel Tour enjoyed the support of the Continental American Padel Federation (CAPF) and the Federation of European Padel (FEPA). In Europe, there are 772 professional players (615 men and 157 women) from 26 nationalities competing in more than 40 tournaments a year.

During next week, the APT Padel Tour bigwigs will look at the installation of courts in public centres, schools, and parks, as well as the organization of training courses in different areas. “Having lived sporadically in Cape Town over the last few years, I have never encountered a more active and sporty country," said Philippe Kjellgren, chairman and founder of Africa Padel. "With this in mind, I recognized and was convinced that padel would become a very popular sport. The development of padel in the last year alone has been incredible.

“If you want to see why the world is calling this the 'fastest-growing sport’ then join us at the Camps Bay Sports Fields." Some of the guests playing in the pro-ams and exhibition matches include Gary Muller, Bryan Habana, Hanyani Shimange, Neil McKenzie, Ryk Neethling and Cindy Nell. Rudi Keil, former Sharks centre, who later spent four seasons in Europe playing for Gloucester, Sale Sharks and Nice is the media officer for the event.

Padel has taken off in Cape Town over the past two years and courts in the Mother City are usually fully booked throughout the year. Keil says country-wide sports-loving people have embraced padel in a big way. "South Africa is renowned for being a very sporting nation," said Keil. "Our enthusiasm and passion for supporting all sports and their environments is unparalleled.

"Whether it be rugby colours of the 'Green and Gold' since 1995 splashed across the world, or the resounding vuvuzela igniting celebrations in every football stadium. "Simply put, South Africans love sport, as was so aptly stated by our late president Mr Nelson Mandela: 'Sport unites us!' "We are amid an exciting scenario where we are being exposed to an international competition where some of the world's best players will be putting on a show right here in Cape Town, regardless of padel’s infancy stage.

"Padel has been exploding around the world, and also here in the Mother City. For months now, a court is hard to come by due to fully booked clubs. "At the moment, it might seem to be a small bubble, but the identification of the interest and potential has led to the development of more courts and clubs everywhere. "With such a growing infrastructure and direct connection to the joint International movement allows for an exciting future for padel in South Africa. It will be included in the 2028 Olympics.