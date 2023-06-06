Padel4Good shines a light in Paarden Eiland

Cape Town — The Padel4Good brand has already confirmed its next two events following yet another successful tournament last month. This year’s second Padel4Good competition did not fail to deliver as 32 athletes from across Cape Town descended upon the Epic Padel arena in Paarden Eiland on May 26 to compete for honours and serve a good cause.

Competitors played their hearts out and entertained cheering fans inside the indoor arena — a few kilometres outside the city centre.

In the end, it was Andrew Smith and Darren Dunlop’s night after they knocked out Jacques van Rensburg and Rob Williams in the final, while Karl Tomlinson and Fred Ricker secured the plate championship. While Van Rensburg and Williams finished runners-up, there can be no doubt that they crept into the hearts of fans and Padel enthusiasts in attendance with their incredible teamwork and camaraderie throughout the tournament. Van Rensburg, in particular, earned the “Player of the Night” award due to his energy levels across the court.

Van Rensburg was unstoppable during the round robin and knockout stages, running rampant as he became a handful for his opponents, while his partner Williams played the perfect support role. They eventually fell short to Smith and Dunlop, who delivered a more patient game with accurate shots to secure their first-ever Padel4Good title. Padel — sometimes called Padel Tennis — is a combination of tennis and squash typically played in doubles on an enclosed court slightly smaller than a traditional doubles tennis court. While the game shares the same scoring system as tennis, the rules, strokes and techniques differ. The balls used are similar, but with less pressure, and the main differences are that the court has walls, which you can play off, similar to squash.

The Padel4Good tournament consists of four groups of four teams, each group competing in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will then progress to the quarters, semis and final. Padel was first played in 1969, but has become the latest craze, especially in Cape Town, with courts across the City. With the sport’s growing popularity, the Padel4Good brand has found a way to use this growing trend to assist those in need and has joined forces with NPO EnrichSA and the Ryan O’Connor (ROC) Foundation to raise funds for women and children affected by gender-based violence, abuse, poverty and hunger.

“Enrich South Africa focuses primarily on the empowerment of women. And we do this by upskilling them and allowing them to step to their full potential. So Padel4Good is in partnership with us and the ROC Foundation, and through the power of Padel we’re actually able to raise funds for all initiatives within our NPO group. We are so grateful for the support shown by athletes and the turnout at this event. People have no idea the impact made on the lives of women out there by coming to these events, whether it's by playing or just supporting,” says EnrichSA’s Gia Cawood. “The ROC Foundation was built out of the desire to pursue the best interests of women and children. We are living in a society where social ills include the abuse of women and children. So the ROC Foundation stands for just that. The organisation cares about giving back to those two essential parts — the fibre of the community — women and children.” The third Padel4Good event will take place on July 21 with the fourth one taking place on August 9 in celebration of Women's Day. Stay tuned to the Padel4Good social media pages for more details.