Padel4Good slams its way into 2024

The first Padel4Good event of the season set the tone for what is expected to be another exciting year on the court. The men’s tournament – which took place at the Virgin Active Padel Centre in Paarden Eiland in Cape Town on Friday, January 19 – drew a massive crowd, ensuring another lively atmosphere as fans and supporters gathered for the season-opener.

While the action on the court would have been enough to hold the gaze of even those new to the rapidly growing racket sport, there was just as much spirit off the courts as supporters cheered on the competitors while socialising outside the nets. Rob Williams and Roan Mackintosh ended top of the podium, with Karl Tomlinson and Eckhardt Kort finishing second. The Plate honours belonged to Grant Gregory and Rafik Romaney.

Big prizes As is the norm for these exuberant gatherings, there were some superb prizes up for grabs, but EnrichSA’s Gia Cawood highlighted the greater cause and assured that there is much to look forward to this year. “I am absolutely thrilled about our first event in 2024! It was a dynamic start, and we're incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from our fantastic participants. The energy on the courts and the shared commitment to our cause made it an unforgettable experience. We are looking forward to the rest of the year with more impactful events.”

The next event, which will see the ladies battle it out, is set to take place on Saturday, February 10. Men’s Event 19.01.24 1st Rob Williams Roan Mackintosh

2nd Karl Tomlinson Eckhardt Korf Plate Grant Gregory Rafik Romaney