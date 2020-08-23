Paralympics bosses say second postponement a real threat

DUSSELDORF - Paralympics chiefs say the rescheduled Tokyo Games may have to be postponed again or cancelled if the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the health of competitors.

The 2021 event will begin in a year's time on August 24, having meant to have started this Tuesday.

"We know there is a threat that the Games may have to be cancelled or postponed again," Freidhelm Julius Beucher, the president of the German Disabled Sports Association (DBS), told dpa on Sunday.

"If there is a small but existing threat to the athletes, no Games can take place."

With the Tokyo Olympics also postponed by a year but the Covid-19 crisis continuing, the idea of holding the events without spectators is gaining traction. But the health of disabled athletes at a Paralympics makes a decision on those Games more specific.