CAPE TOWN – The Parliamentary portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture on Tuesday extended condolences to the family and friends of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) journalist and sports analyst, David Kekana,47, who died on Sunday. According to reports, Kekana was battling diabetes and passed away in hospital on Sunday. The chairperson of the committee, Beauty Dlulane, said “the committee sends its condolences to the family, colleagues and footballing fraternity”.

“The committee is shocked by the passing of this loved South African, whose incisive analysis will be unmatched for a long time. David belongs to all South Africans. He was passionate and always smiling,” added Dlulane.

The committee observed a moment of silence in its Tuesday morning meeting at Parliament. Football and the SABC have lost a loyal and hard-working servant, Dlulane said.

Meanwhile, trade union COSATU posted the following on the @IOLSport twitter page:

#COSATU conveys its heartfelt condolences to the football loving people in general and in particular to the family of #DavidKekana @SATODAY_SABC @IOLsport @MarawaSportShow — @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) August 27, 2019

African News Agency (ANA)