Part-time model hits out at EFC for non-payment

CAPE TOWN - Africa’s most popular mixed martial arts promotion - the Extreme Fighting Championship - has come under fire for failing to pay one of its contracted workers for a job dating back to April 2019. Disgruntled Cape Peninsula University of Technology student and part-time model, Lisolam Makiwane is yet to receive R1 000 for a job done at EFC78, despite numerous attempts in reaching out to the organisation for her payment. Blush Promotions’ Lisolam was booked for a last-minute ring-girl job at Grand West Casino on the 13 April 2019 for a big fight-night headlined by EFC bantamweight champion, JP Buys and interim bantamweight champion, Luthando Biko - for the belt-unification. “Thirty days passed and Blush Promotions director, Sheara Murphy said that she had not been paid by the EFC yet,” Lisolam said. “No special arrangements were made in terms of late or delayed payments. So at first I thought maybe Sheara was lying. I got in contact with the other ring girl only to find out that she’s been paid by her agency, Spotlight Agency.”

Lisolam then contacted Spotlight’s Joshua Africa only to find out that they also haven’t received any payment from the EFC.

In June Blush Promotions asked Lisolam to contact the EFC directly. “Sheara gave me the number and said that I should speak directly to the EFC because she was not getting any feedback, and that she’s not even getting an incentive for that job,” Lisolam said.

“I didn’t understand this, as I was booked through Blush Promotions - they were supposed to be my representatives.

“EFC production manager, Rowina Dawson told me about the bankruptcy issues, that a big sponsor had not paid up and that I should just be patient.”

In the meantime, EFC events had continued with EFC79 (May) and EFC80 (June).

“Weeks later I texted Rowina again, she then told me she does not deal with individuals and requested that Blush Promotions Company contact them,” Lisolam said.

“It took Rowina a week before she responded to Blush Promotions again, stating that she’s awaiting response from the finance department.”

In July, Lisolam took to the EFC Twitter page before they told her to email them again to get things sorted.

“I did just that, and there was no reply to the email... A week passed... I reverted back to their Twitter page but they just blocked me on social media, even Sheara blocked me on Whatsapp,” Lisolam said.

Up until today Spotlight’s Joshua - whose ring girl only got her payment at the end of 2019 - and Lisolam are still trying to get the third-year horticultural sciences student paid.

“What gets me most is their nerve to run more than five additional fight-nights across South Africa and still tell the public they don’t have funds due to sponsors pulling out,” Joshua said.

“The business climate in South Africa is quite difficult at the moment. EFC is unfortunately under financial pressure and constraints,” said Calvin Howarth, EFC (Pty) Ltd director, when asked for comment on the situation in February.

“The company’s cash flow isn’t great at the moment and a few payments to suppliers have been delayed. We are working on resolving these issues,” he added after hosting five MMA events since EFC78.