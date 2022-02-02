A tour of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games indoor venues

With only a few days to go before the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, venues are ready for a simple, safe and splendid Olympic Games. Take a look at the indoor venues!

As the only newly built ice sports venue in the Beijing competition zone, the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the "Ice Ribbon", boasts an ice surface of around 12,000 square meters. It can seat 12,000 spectators, making it the largest speed skating venue in Asia. Ice resurfacing machines run at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing. Pic: Xinhua/Wang Jianwei The National Aquatic Center, which was dubbed as the "Water Cube" during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, will be "frozen" into an "Ice Cube" during Beijing 2022 to host curling events.

An exterior view of the National Aquatics Center in Beijng. Pic: Xinhua/Liu Xu The National Indoor Stadium previously hosted artistic gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics and handball events during the Beijing Olympics in 2008. After the transformation, it will be the venue for ice hockey competitions for Beijing 2022. The interior view inside the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China. Pic: Xinhua/Li Ziheng